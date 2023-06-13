Former Disney Cast Member Who Filmed Up-Skirt Videos Arrested Again

A former Disney Cast Member who was fired for filming up-skirt videos of Guests was arrested again for committing the same offense at a local Publix grocery store.

One of the most extreme examples of this was in April 2023 when a Disney Cast Member, 26-year-old Jorge Diaz Vega, was arrested for video voyeurism. While Guests were shopping at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Galaxy’s Edge, Diaz Vega would film them as they meandered about the store.

Diaz Vega later admitted to engaging in this activity for six years and collected over 500 videos of Disney World Guests. He was arrested on March 31 and bonded from jail on April 2. While Disney has fired Jorge Diaz Vega from his position, this has not led to him ceasing his illegal activity since he has again been arrested for video voyeurism.

Former Disney Cast Member Arrested Again For Video Voyeurism

While in the Publix grocery store’s bakery section, a woman and her husband noticed a man in a baggy gray shirt following them. The man “suddenly passed behind her and knelt to the side with his phone in his hand.” This man was later identified as Jorge Diaz Vega, the same man who was previously arrested in Galaxy’s Edge for making up-skirt videos.

The couple then witnessed Diaz Vega do the same to another female customer. The woman yelled at Diaz Vega to stop, and her husband went after him to retrieve the phone.

After the husband caught up to Diaz Vega and grabbed the phone, the former Disney employee stated, “I have been fired for this before; please don’t call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures.”

The husband then told officers that he had taken the phone and saw the video of his wife. Investigators were able to pursue Diaz Vega because witnesses recognized his license plate number as well as descriptions of the vehicle and individual.

Diaz Vega faces two charges of video voyeurism. Deputies have obtained a warrant to investigate the phone and see if there are any other victims. If he is found guilty of this incident and the videos from his time at Disney World, Diaz Vega can face up to five years in prison.

