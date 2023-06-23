Disneyland “Dropped in Quality” Since Reopening

Fans are concerned that Disneyland has “dropped in quality” since reopening after its COVID-19 closure.

For nearly 70 years, Disneyland has immersed Guests of all ages in the magic of Disney. Both Disneyland Park and California Adventure are packed with attractions, shows, and restaurants inspired by everything from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) and Cinderella (1950) to Cars (2006), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Star Wars (1977).

Since opening, the “Happiest Place on Earth” – as well as other Disney Parks such as Tokyo Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort – have set a new standard for theme parks across the globe. However, some fans are concerned that these standards are slipping, especially when it comes to one particular element of Disneyland Resort: dining.

In a recent Reddit post, user PasghettiCode highlighted the decline in quality at California Adventure’s Lamplight Lounge. After a visit to the bar – located on Pixar Pier – they noted that the Lobster Nachos contained “lobster” that was ground up and brown and looked more like ground beef rather than the usual big chunks of white lobster. “I honestly thought they mistakenly gave us the barbacoa nachos,” they wrote, “but when I asked they assured me that it was the lobster nachos.”

Other users responded in agreement, noting that they’ve also noticed a difference in food quality across Disneyland property. One highlighted Hungry Bear Restaurant, where they thought the food was comparable to “a cafeteria or commissary” and not fresh.

Another commented that they rarely eat inside a Disney Park anymore, instead preferring to dine at one of Downtown Disney’s restaurants. “I strictly eat outside the park now because the food is just so expensive for what you receive,” they wrote. “Quick trip to Black Tap is much more worth it.”

Meanwhile, some doubled down on the criticism of Lamplight Lounge in particular, sharing anecdotes like “the chips were so hard I could barely eat them” and “I have a better time and spend less with the fast food like hand dipped corn dogs or Golden Horseshoe chicken tenders.”

As to why Disneyland food quality has supposedly experienced a dip, one user, GenXer1997, proposed that it may be down to a change in suppliers or a series of cutbacks enforced by Disney since reopening post-COVID.

Have you noticed a decline in quality at Disneyland? Let us know if you have (or haven’t) in the comments.