Your Ultimate Guide to Vegan Food at Disneyland

in Disneyland Resort

Mickey holding a pie in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle

Credit: Disney

Long gone are the days when “theme park food” meant “burgers, fries, and pretzels.” Sure, a Disney day isn’t a Disney day if you don’t spot one Mickey-shaped carb – but should your culinary interests take you beyond the average snack stand, there’s enough range to satisfy even the pickiest of stomachs.

Vegans often rarely get the same privilege of choice. Unless you’re at Disneyland. Disney’s original Park is officially the happiest plant-based place on earth, with a wealth of vegan options from Main Street, U.S.A., to a galaxy far, far away. Save yourself the trouble of scouring menus between Lightning Lanes and photo-ops with our ultimate Disneyland vegan food guide.

Disneyland table service

Blue Bayou Restaurant ($$$ – $35 to $59.99)

Blue Bayou Restaurant at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Settled on the banks of Pirates of the Caribbean’s aromatic waters, Guests can watch the boats sail by while enjoying some Louisiana-inspired cuisine. Blue Bayou has a reputation for ambiance over quality, but this menu is packed with tasty hidden gems – especially for vegan foodies.

Vegan options

  • Hearts of Palm Escabèche
  • Roasted Mushroom Ragu
  • Crème Brûlée (yep – zero actual “cream” involved)
  • Assorted Sorbet
  • Kids’ menu: Whole-Grain Pasta

Blue Bayou is open for lunch and dinner.

Cafe Orleans ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

Head to Cafe Orleans in the aptly-named New Orleans Square for more Creole fare. The restaurant will face tough competition when Disney opens Tiana’s Palace later this year, but for now, at least, its patio is our go-to spot for some midday rest, relaxation, and people-watching.

Vegan options

  • Farmer’s Market White Bean Hummus
  • French Onion Farro Risotto
  • Crème Brûlée

Cafe Orleans is open for lunch and dinner.

Carnation Cafe ($ – $$ – $14.99 and under for breakfast, $15 to $34.99)

Carnation Cafe sign
Credit: Disney

Fuel yourself with American comfort food, including some of Walt Disney’s personal favorites. Breakfast is slightly more exciting from a vegan’s perspective, but lunch and dinner are still pretty solid.

Vegan options

  • Mickey Waffle (breakfast only, and you’ll need to request it to be vegan)
  • Overnight Oats (breakfast only)
  • Breakfast Potatoes (breakfast only, and again, you’ll need to ask them to make then vegan)
  • Carnation Garden Salad
  • Chef’s Veggie Burger
  • Brownie a la Mode

Carnation Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Oga’s Cantina ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

oga's cantina
Credit: Disney

Disneyland’s most unique restaurant award goes to Oga’s Cantina, a “notorious local watering hole” inspired by the world of Star Wars. This is a drinks-only establishment, meaning the only tipples off limits to vegans are anything containing dairy or honey.

Vegan options

  • Most drinks, except for those containing dairy or honey, such as the Blue Milk

Oga’s Cantina is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (although, considering there are no vegan food options, we’ll just class this a ‘drinks-only’ spot.)

River Belle Terrace ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

River Belle Terrace sign
Credit: Disney

Come for the Southern comfort food, stay for the tofu. That’s our personal motto for this Frontierland restaurant, which we consider a hidden vegan gem. 

Vegan options

  • Deviled Meatballs & Grits
  • BBQ Tofu
  • Pear Oat Cobbler

River Belle Terrace is open for lunch and dinner.

Disneyland quick service

Alien Pizza Planet ($ – $14.99 and under)

Sure, it’s not the arcade-pizza-extravaganza everyone wishes Disney would lift from Toy Story (1995) and plonk into a Park, but Alien Pizza Planet still gets the job done. While the vegan options aren’t overly inspired, they’re filling – and don’t weigh down your wallet – making them a solid choice for a midday power-up.

Vegan options

  • Impossible Bolognese
  • Satellite Salad (just ask for no dressing)
  • Cheese Pizza (available as vegan upon request)

Alien Pizza Planet is open for lunch and dinner.

Bengal Barbecue ($ – $14.99 and under)

Bengal Barbecue sign
Credit: Disney

As you’d expect from any eatery with “barbecue” in the name, Bengal Barbecue is pretty meat-focused. However, the menu still has a selection of tasty (and healthy) vegan options if you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Adventureland.

Vegan options

  • Outback Vegetable Skewer
  • Bengal Rice Plate
  • Hummus Trio
  • Pineapple Spear
  • Dill Pickle
  • Spicy Dill Pickle

Bengal Barbecue is open for lunch and dinner.

Café Daisy ($ – $14.99 and under)

Cafe Daisy sign
Credit: Disney

This new addition to Disneyland’s Toontown is worth it for the cutesy aesthetic alone. If you do want to pick up something to eat post-Runaway Railway, you’re not totally without choice (especially if you’re looking for a sweet treat – we recommend grabbing a Goody-Goody Donut).

Vegan options

  • Spring Garden Wrap
  • Chips
  • Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts

Café Daisy is open for lunch, dinner, and all-day snacks.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo ($ – $14.99 and under)

People at Docking Bay 7
Credit: Disney

Galactic grub, as it turns out, is actually pretty tasty. Disneyland just introduced a new entrée to Galaxy’s Edge’s already-impressive plant-based lineup – one that’s considerably more thoughtful than most vegan menus.

Vegan options

  • Felucian Kefta & Hummus Garden Spread
  • Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad
  • Kids’ menu: Ithorian Garden Patty Bun

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is open for lunch and dinner.

Edelweiss Snacks ($ – $14.99 and under)

A Michelin restaurant Edelweiss Snacks is not. What you will find is a quick sugar hit and a packet of carbs. Perfect for fixing up an energy crash, not an end-of-day feast.

Vegan options

  • Lay’s Classic Potato Chips
  • Frozen Slush

Edelweiss Snacks is open for all-day snacks.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor ($ – $14.99 and under)

Gibson Girl sign
Credit: Disney

This old-fashioned ice cream parlor isn’t quite up-to-date enough with the times to provide vegan ice cream. However, rest assured you can still find a sweet snack to cool down if the California sun gets the best of you.

  • Strawberry Fruit Bar

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor is open for all-day snacks.

Harbour Galley ($ – $14.99 and under)

Harbour Galley sign
Credit: Disney

This seafood shanty is deceptively vegan-friendly. Drop by along the waterfront in Critter Country for filling portions and speedy service.

  • Mushroom, Vegetable, and Farro Stew
  • Compressed Watermelon Salad
  • Fresh Fruit

Harbour Galley is open for lunch and dinner.

Galactic Grill ($ – $14.99 and under)

Vegans, here’s our top tip – if you’re going to eat at Galactic Grill, head there for breakfast. While you can grab a vegan snack at this space-themed eatery all day long, it’s the morning meal that makes the trip worth it.

  • Impossible Breakfast Bowl (not to state the obvious, but this is only available at breakfast)
  • Hash Brown (also a breakfast exclusive)
  • Veggie Wrap
  • French Fries
  • Dill Pickle
  • Strawberry Fruit Bar

Galactic Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hungry Bear Restaurant ($ – $14.99 and under)

Hungry Bear sign
Credit: Disney

Yes, we harp on about the endless food options at Disneyland – but sometimes, all you actually want is that stereotypical theme park grub. Chowing down on a burger and fries while looking out over the Rivers of America? Disneyland dinner goals.

Vegan options

  • Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
  • Strawberry Fruit Bar
  • French Fries
  • Berry Lemonade
  • Watermelon Lemonade
  • Watermelon Lemonade Freeze

Hungry Bear Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe ($ – $14.99 and under)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

In the words of Bert, it’s a jolly holiday with Mary – especially when her eatery is armed with a tasty vegan lineup.

Vegan options

  • Cranberry-Pecan Salad
  • Breadstick
  • Side of Fruit

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Maurice’s Treats ($ – $14.99 and under)

maurice's treats snack stand
Credit: Disney

Named for Belle’s eccentric inventor of a father in Beauty and the Beast (1991), it’s only fitting that Maurice’s Treats boasts a beverage just as unique. Another happy accident for the vegan community.

Vegan options

  • Boysen Apple Freeze

Maurice’s Treats is open for all-day snacks.

Plaza Inn ($$ to $$$ – $34.99 and under for lunch, $59.99 and under for breakfast and dinner)

Plaza Inn sign in Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Yes, technically, Plaza Inn is a table-service restaurant at breakfast when Minnie Mouse and company pay an early morning visit to Guests dining on Main Street, U.S.A. Come lunch and dinner, however, this is a quick service free-for-all. All three feature vegan options.

Vegan options

  • Mickey Waffles (again, just request for these to be vegan – and remember that this is a breakfast exclusive)
  • Vegan Breakfast Potatoes (you know the drill, request these at breakfast)
  • Tofu Scramble (see above)
  • Fruit
  • Penne Pasta with Marinara (ask for no cheese)

Plaza Inn is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante ($ – $14.99 and under)

Rancho del Zocalo sign
Credit: Disney

If you’re looking for an in-Park vegan feast, we know just the place. Frontierland is home to Disneyland’s premier Mexican restaurant, with plenty of outdoor seating, hefty portions, and low (by Disney standards) prices. A heavenly combo.

Vegan options

  • Burrito Sonora (you’ll need to ask for no beef or chicken, sour cream, or cheese)
  • Cauliflower Tacos
  • Tostada Salad (again, talk to a Cast Member about having animal products removed from this dish)
  • Crispy Chips con Limón (with or without salsa, both are vegan)
  • Mexican Rice
  • Corn Tortillas
  • Cinnamon Crisps
  • Kids’ menu: Bean and Cheese Burrito

Rancho del Zocalo is open for lunch and dinner.

Red Rose Taverne ($ – $14.99 and under)

This Fantasyland eatery prides itself on “casual fare with a French flair.” We’re not so sure how much that supposed French influence creeps into the menu, but we do know that this is one of the best quick-service restaurants if you’re looking to take your pick from vegan options.

Vegan options

  • Little Town Harvest Bowl (breakfast only)
  • Chef’s Chopped Salad (just ask for no meat or eggs)
  • Enchanted Cauli-Flower Sandwich
  • Kale-Chickpea Salad
  • Spicy Garden Burger

Red Rose Taverne is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Ronto Roasters ($ – $14.99 and under)

Ronto's droid
Credit: Disney

If you’re a vegan even remotely interested in food at Disneyland, odds are you’ve already heard the internet sing the praises of the Ronto Roasters wrap. It might be biased, but we’ll just say it: this Galaxy’s Edge offering is the best vegan lunch/snack/light dinner at the Disneyland Resort. We’ll see you in the queue.

Vegan options

  • Ronto-less Garden Wrap
  • Tatooine Sunset
  • Meiloorun Juice

Ronto Roasters is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Royal Street Veranda ($ – $14.99 and under)

Bread bowl
Credit: Disney

Chilly evenings in Disneyland feel far and few between. When the temperatures do drop, we can guarantee that a quick visit to Royal Street Veranda is the best (vegan!) medicine.

Vegan options

  • Vegetable Gumbo in Sourdough Bread Bowl

Royal Street Veranda is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Stage Door Cafe ($ – $14.99 and under)

Stage Door Cafe sign
Credit: Disney

This quick-service saloon is nothing special, but if it’s one of those moments when all you need is complex vegan carbs, stat, then mosey on down, partner.

Vegan options 

  • Impossible Chili Cheese Fries
  • French Fries
  • Mandarin
  • Applesauce

Stage Door Café is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Golden Horseshoe ($ – $14.99 and under)

The Golden Horseshoe sign
Credit: Disney

If you’ve already eaten at Stage Door Café, then we don’t have much newness to impart here. Inexpensive, vegan, does-the-job fast food.

Vegan options

  • Impossible Chili Cheese Fries

The Golden Horseshoe is open for lunch and dinner.

The Tropical Hideaway ($ – $14.99 and under)

Dole Whip sign
Credit: Disney

Dole Whips! Are! Vegan! Welcome to our tropical hideaway, you lovely people you. Just be sure to avoid any dairy soft-serve add-ons.

Vegan options

  • Dole Whip (as long as it’s sans dairy soft-serve)

The Tropical Hideaway is open for all-day snacks.

Troubador Tavern

Troubadour Tavern sign
Credit: Disney

Tucked opposite the Fantasyland Theatre, the Troubador Tavern won’t do much to stave away the inevitable midday “hanger” that comes with a long Disney day. What it will do, however, is offer the perfect quick pick-me-up (or a great pitstop in a vegan snacking tour of Disneyland).

Vegan options

  • Berbere-spiced Popcorn
  • Salted Plantain Chips
  • Pride Rock Punch

Troubador Tavern is open for snacks until early evening.

