Your Ultimate Guide to Vegan Food at Disneyland

Long gone are the days when “theme park food” meant “burgers, fries, and pretzels.” Sure, a Disney day isn’t a Disney day if you don’t spot one Mickey-shaped carb – but should your culinary interests take you beyond the average snack stand, there’s enough range to satisfy even the pickiest of stomachs.

Vegans often rarely get the same privilege of choice. Unless you’re at Disneyland. Disney’s original Park is officially the happiest plant-based place on earth, with a wealth of vegan options from Main Street, U.S.A., to a galaxy far, far away. Save yourself the trouble of scouring menus between Lightning Lanes and photo-ops with our ultimate Disneyland vegan food guide.

Disneyland table service

Blue Bayou Restaurant ($$$ – $35 to $59.99)

Settled on the banks of Pirates of the Caribbean’s aromatic waters, Guests can watch the boats sail by while enjoying some Louisiana-inspired cuisine. Blue Bayou has a reputation for ambiance over quality, but this menu is packed with tasty hidden gems – especially for vegan foodies.

Vegan options

Hearts of Palm Escabèche

Roasted Mushroom Ragu

Crème Brûlée (yep – zero actual “cream” involved)

Assorted Sorbet

Kids’ menu: Whole-Grain Pasta

Blue Bayou is open for lunch and dinner.

Cafe Orleans ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

Head to Cafe Orleans in the aptly-named New Orleans Square for more Creole fare. The restaurant will face tough competition when Disney opens Tiana’s Palace later this year, but for now, at least, its patio is our go-to spot for some midday rest, relaxation, and people-watching.

Vegan options

Farmer’s Market White Bean Hummus

French Onion Farro Risotto

Crème Brûlée

Cafe Orleans is open for lunch and dinner.

Carnation Cafe ($ – $$ – $14.99 and under for breakfast, $15 to $34.99)

Fuel yourself with American comfort food, including some of Walt Disney’s personal favorites. Breakfast is slightly more exciting from a vegan’s perspective, but lunch and dinner are still pretty solid.

Vegan options

Mickey Waffle (breakfast only, and you’ll need to request it to be vegan)

Overnight Oats (breakfast only)

Breakfast Potatoes (breakfast only, and again, you’ll need to ask them to make then vegan)

Carnation Garden Salad

Chef’s Veggie Burger

Brownie a la Mode

Carnation Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Oga’s Cantina ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

Disneyland’s most unique restaurant award goes to Oga’s Cantina, a “notorious local watering hole” inspired by the world of Star Wars. This is a drinks-only establishment, meaning the only tipples off limits to vegans are anything containing dairy or honey.

Vegan options

Most drinks, except for those containing dairy or honey, such as the Blue Milk

Oga’s Cantina is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (although, considering there are no vegan food options, we’ll just class this a ‘drinks-only’ spot.)

River Belle Terrace ($$ – $15 to $34.99)

Come for the Southern comfort food, stay for the tofu. That’s our personal motto for this Frontierland restaurant, which we consider a hidden vegan gem.

Vegan options

Deviled Meatballs & Grits

BBQ Tofu

Pear Oat Cobbler

River Belle Terrace is open for lunch and dinner.

Disneyland quick service

Alien Pizza Planet ($ – $14.99 and under)

Sure, it’s not the arcade-pizza-extravaganza everyone wishes Disney would lift from Toy Story (1995) and plonk into a Park, but Alien Pizza Planet still gets the job done. While the vegan options aren’t overly inspired, they’re filling – and don’t weigh down your wallet – making them a solid choice for a midday power-up.

Vegan options

Impossible Bolognese

Satellite Salad (just ask for no dressing)

Cheese Pizza (available as vegan upon request)

Alien Pizza Planet is open for lunch and dinner.

Bengal Barbecue ($ – $14.99 and under)

As you’d expect from any eatery with “barbecue” in the name, Bengal Barbecue is pretty meat-focused. However, the menu still has a selection of tasty (and healthy) vegan options if you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Adventureland.

Vegan options

Outback Vegetable Skewer

Bengal Rice Plate

Hummus Trio

Pineapple Spear

Dill Pickle

Spicy Dill Pickle

Bengal Barbecue is open for lunch and dinner.

Café Daisy ($ – $14.99 and under)

This new addition to Disneyland’s Toontown is worth it for the cutesy aesthetic alone. If you do want to pick up something to eat post-Runaway Railway, you’re not totally without choice (especially if you’re looking for a sweet treat – we recommend grabbing a Goody-Goody Donut).

Vegan options

Spring Garden Wrap

Chips

Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts

Café Daisy is open for lunch, dinner, and all-day snacks.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo ($ – $14.99 and under)

Galactic grub, as it turns out, is actually pretty tasty. Disneyland just introduced a new entrée to Galaxy’s Edge’s already-impressive plant-based lineup – one that’s considerably more thoughtful than most vegan menus.

Vegan options

Felucian Kefta & Hummus Garden Spread

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad

Kids’ menu: Ithorian Garden Patty Bun

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is open for lunch and dinner.

Edelweiss Snacks ($ – $14.99 and under)

A Michelin restaurant Edelweiss Snacks is not. What you will find is a quick sugar hit and a packet of carbs. Perfect for fixing up an energy crash, not an end-of-day feast.

Vegan options

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips

Frozen Slush

Edelweiss Snacks is open for all-day snacks.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor ($ – $14.99 and under)

This old-fashioned ice cream parlor isn’t quite up-to-date enough with the times to provide vegan ice cream. However, rest assured you can still find a sweet snack to cool down if the California sun gets the best of you.

Strawberry Fruit Bar

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor is open for all-day snacks.

Harbour Galley ($ – $14.99 and under)

This seafood shanty is deceptively vegan-friendly. Drop by along the waterfront in Critter Country for filling portions and speedy service.

Mushroom, Vegetable, and Farro Stew

Compressed Watermelon Salad

Fresh Fruit

Harbour Galley is open for lunch and dinner.

Galactic Grill ($ – $14.99 and under)

Vegans, here’s our top tip – if you’re going to eat at Galactic Grill, head there for breakfast. While you can grab a vegan snack at this space-themed eatery all day long, it’s the morning meal that makes the trip worth it.

Impossible Breakfast Bowl (not to state the obvious, but this is only available at breakfast)

Hash Brown (also a breakfast exclusive)

Veggie Wrap

French Fries

Dill Pickle

Strawberry Fruit Bar

Galactic Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hungry Bear Restaurant ($ – $14.99 and under)

Yes, we harp on about the endless food options at Disneyland – but sometimes, all you actually want is that stereotypical theme park grub. Chowing down on a burger and fries while looking out over the Rivers of America? Disneyland dinner goals.

Vegan options

Classic Impossible Cheeseburger

Strawberry Fruit Bar

French Fries

Berry Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade Freeze

Hungry Bear Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe ($ – $14.99 and under)

In the words of Bert, it’s a jolly holiday with Mary – especially when her eatery is armed with a tasty vegan lineup.

Vegan options

Cranberry-Pecan Salad

Breadstick

Side of Fruit

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Maurice’s Treats ($ – $14.99 and under)

Named for Belle’s eccentric inventor of a father in Beauty and the Beast (1991), it’s only fitting that Maurice’s Treats boasts a beverage just as unique. Another happy accident for the vegan community.

Vegan options

Boysen Apple Freeze

Maurice’s Treats is open for all-day snacks.

Plaza Inn ($$ to $$$ – $34.99 and under for lunch, $59.99 and under for breakfast and dinner)

Yes, technically, Plaza Inn is a table-service restaurant at breakfast when Minnie Mouse and company pay an early morning visit to Guests dining on Main Street, U.S.A. Come lunch and dinner, however, this is a quick service free-for-all. All three feature vegan options.

Vegan options

Mickey Waffles (again, just request for these to be vegan – and remember that this is a breakfast exclusive)

Vegan Breakfast Potatoes (you know the drill, request these at breakfast)

Tofu Scramble (see above)

Fruit

Penne Pasta with Marinara (ask for no cheese)

Plaza Inn is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante ($ – $14.99 and under)

If you’re looking for an in-Park vegan feast, we know just the place. Frontierland is home to Disneyland’s premier Mexican restaurant, with plenty of outdoor seating, hefty portions, and low (by Disney standards) prices. A heavenly combo.

Vegan options

Burrito Sonora (you’ll need to ask for no beef or chicken, sour cream, or cheese)

Cauliflower Tacos

Tostada Salad (again, talk to a Cast Member about having animal products removed from this dish)

Crispy Chips con Limón (with or without salsa, both are vegan)

Mexican Rice

Corn Tortillas

Cinnamon Crisps

Kids’ menu: Bean and Cheese Burrito

Rancho del Zocalo is open for lunch and dinner.

Red Rose Taverne ($ – $14.99 and under)

This Fantasyland eatery prides itself on “casual fare with a French flair.” We’re not so sure how much that supposed French influence creeps into the menu, but we do know that this is one of the best quick-service restaurants if you’re looking to take your pick from vegan options.

Vegan options

Little Town Harvest Bowl (breakfast only)

Chef’s Chopped Salad (just ask for no meat or eggs)

Enchanted Cauli-Flower Sandwich

Kale-Chickpea Salad

Spicy Garden Burger

Red Rose Taverne is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Ronto Roasters ($ – $14.99 and under)

If you’re a vegan even remotely interested in food at Disneyland, odds are you’ve already heard the internet sing the praises of the Ronto Roasters wrap. It might be biased, but we’ll just say it: this Galaxy’s Edge offering is the best vegan lunch/snack/light dinner at the Disneyland Resort. We’ll see you in the queue.

Vegan options

Ronto-less Garden Wrap

Tatooine Sunset

Meiloorun Juice

Ronto Roasters is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Royal Street Veranda ($ – $14.99 and under)

Chilly evenings in Disneyland feel far and few between. When the temperatures do drop, we can guarantee that a quick visit to Royal Street Veranda is the best (vegan!) medicine.

Vegan options

Vegetable Gumbo in Sourdough Bread Bowl

Royal Street Veranda is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Stage Door Cafe ($ – $14.99 and under)

This quick-service saloon is nothing special, but if it’s one of those moments when all you need is complex vegan carbs, stat, then mosey on down, partner.

Vegan options

Impossible Chili Cheese Fries

French Fries

Mandarin

Applesauce

Stage Door Café is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Golden Horseshoe ($ – $14.99 and under)

If you’ve already eaten at Stage Door Café, then we don’t have much newness to impart here. Inexpensive, vegan, does-the-job fast food.

Vegan options

Impossible Chili Cheese Fries

The Golden Horseshoe is open for lunch and dinner.

The Tropical Hideaway ($ – $14.99 and under)

Dole Whips! Are! Vegan! Welcome to our tropical hideaway, you lovely people you. Just be sure to avoid any dairy soft-serve add-ons.

Vegan options

Dole Whip (as long as it’s sans dairy soft-serve)

The Tropical Hideaway is open for all-day snacks.

Troubador Tavern

Tucked opposite the Fantasyland Theatre, the Troubador Tavern won’t do much to stave away the inevitable midday “hanger” that comes with a long Disney day. What it will do, however, is offer the perfect quick pick-me-up (or a great pitstop in a vegan snacking tour of Disneyland).

Vegan options

Berbere-spiced Popcorn

Salted Plantain Chips

Pride Rock Punch

Troubador Tavern is open for snacks until early evening.