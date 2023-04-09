Disneyland Restaurant Rumored to Have Closed Due to Rats

When you go to Disneyland, there’s typically only one rodent on your must-see list: Mickey Mouse.

Disneyland goes above and beyond to deliver magical experiences to its Guests. From opening new jaw-dropping attractions like Rise of the Resistance to upgrading classic shows such as Fantasmic!, it’s always looking for new ways to “plus” the Parks.

But sometimes, there are things even Disney can’t control.

Twitter user @Davekoenig recently shared that Disneyland’s Plaza Inn closed on April 5 due to a non-animated rodent situation.

The restaurant was temporarily closed until 3 p.m. for a thorough cleaning, after which it reopened to Guests and other Cast Members throughout the Resort were asked to share any sightings of “vermin” in their work location.

I’m hearing that Disneyland’s Plaza Inn was closed Wednesday morning after the opening crew spotted rats. Following a thorough cleaning, it opened around 3. Sure enough, yesterday’s Operations Update had a blurb advising Cast Members to report vermin sightings in their location.

Disneyland has exceptionally high standards for cleaning and sanitation. Its health and safety protocols are, as listed on Disneyland’s website, thorough.

From the very beginning, Walt Disney made cleanliness an important part of the Disney experience. We have high standards for cleaning and sanitation, with health and safety protocols such as: Training for Cast Members, with ongoing reinforcement on a regular basis

Defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas

Easy access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer dispensers

Quick response to spills, trash and other situations

End-of-day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen, and other facilities

Frequent cleaning and “wash down” of outdoor locations, including walkways and queues

This isn’t the first time a Disneyland restaurant has welcomed some unwanted visitors. However, put a combo of food, water, warmth, shelter, and a multitude of aromas and odors into one location, and there’s only so much anyone can do to prevent situations like this from ever occurring totally. And besides, that’s why Disneyland has its rodent patrol: the Disneyland cats.