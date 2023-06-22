Disneyland Brings Back Rare Face Character

The Walt Disney Company has recently revealed that a rare face character will appear at Adventureland in Disneyland Resort for a limited time.

Many things attract Guests to Disney Parks. There are fun rides, delicious food, unique merchandise, and an atmosphere that can’t be matched by any other Theme Park. Yet, there’s one more thing that delights children and adults alike: characters.

The Disney character photo ops are the perfect opportunity to create permanent memories at the Parks. The characters are split up into two categories: face characters and furry characters. Furry characters are usually animals and have some kind of mask on their heads. On the other hand, face characters don’t wear a mask and usually play characters with more human proportions.

It’s very rare that a new face character would be brought into one of these Parks. Fortunately, Guests at Disneyland Resort in California will be treated to a classic character that hasn’t been seen there before.

Indiana Jones Will Be a Face Character for a Limited Time

To correspond with the release of the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Disneyland is bringing everyone’s favorite archaeologist to Adventureland. The Disney Parks TikTok account released a video with the caption: “He’s back for new adventures! For a limited time this summer, beginning June 30, spot Indiana Jones in Adventureland at Disneyland!”

Adventureland is the perfect spot for Jones. Not only is he often found in the Jungle, but his ride, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye, is the prime attraction. Next to the Jungle Cruise, of course.

While this is the first time Indiana Jones has been a regular face character at Disneyland Resort, this isn’t the first time he’s appeared as a standard character at a Disney Park. He is often seen in the Lost River Delta area of Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Whether Indy’s new movie is successful or not, this is an exciting new addition to Adventureland. Dr. Jones is one of the greatest action characters ever and deserves this kind of attention. Here’s hoping that Harrison Ford‘s other iconic character, Han Solo, gets the same treatment in Galaxy’s Edge soon!

