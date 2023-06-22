Guest Catches Disney World in Massive Scandal

Walt Disney World rides are in a league of their own. The Most Magical Place on Earth has an attraction for every Guest, from the classics like Space Mountain (Magic Kingdom) and Spaceship Earth (EPCOT) to the newest immersive experiences like Avatar: Flight of Passage (Disney’s Animal Kingdom) and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (Disney’s Hollywood Studios).

This advanced technology comes with complications. Disney Parks attractions regularly break down due to anything from mechanical issues to poor Guest behavior.

When closed rides reopen, it can take time for Disney Cast Members to update the wait time on the My Disney Experience app and in-Park signs. They’re often focused on prioritizing Guests with Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane reservations who paid to experience the attraction promptly.

But one Guest alleges a nefarious conspiracy is at play. Reddit user u/NoCreativeName2016 recently claimed that during a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney Park intentionally lied about a ride being closed to reduce wait times.

“Has anybody else seen Disney faking that a ride is down, for what I can only imagine is to manage lines and manage crowds?” the Guest asked. “Yesterday I got in line at [Twilight Zone Tower of Terror]. Right after I got in line, they closed the line and it was marked as ‘down’ on the map. But the line kept moving and the ride kept running the whole time.”

Most commenters dismissed the allegation. But one offered a potential explanation for the fake closure.

“Sometimes they say a ride is down when a VIP Guest (like a major celebrity) is going on it and they want privacy, or if they’re doing some promo filming and need the queue lines,” u/geeky_pastimes wrote. “Maybe that’s what was going on?”

It’s also possible that the Guest got in line shortly after the ride reopened, and their My Disney Experience app didn’t update due to poor service inside the attraction building. Inside the Magic cannot confirm that Walt Disney World Resort purposefully closed a ride to control crowds or wait times.

Have you noticed allegedly closed Walt Disney World rides operating? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.