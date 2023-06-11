Mother Drops Toddler Onto Disney Ride Track to Retrieve Toy

Ever fantasized about walking the track on your favorite Disney ride? That harmless dream recently turned into a nightmare for onlookers at Walt Disney World Resort.

While Guests have occasionally climbed out of Disney attraction vehicles during breakdowns or moments of panic, it’s nearly impossible to get onto ride tracks. Most Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom attractions are fully enclosed or fenced off if outdoors.

But it would seem that the Tomorrowland Speedway fences aren’t high enough. TikToker @disneyparksdiy shared recent footage of a mother lifting her young child over the fence and letting him loose on the ride path to grab a toy he threw:

@disneyparksdiy Not sure who needs to hear this but do not place your kids into a ride path! disney disneyworld disneyparks ♬ Coconut Mall (From “Mario Kart Wii”) – Arcade Player

As cars zoomed by, the little boy ran onto the Disney ride track and retrieved his BB-8 toy. Thankfully, he ran back quickly.

This time, the mother picked him up before a tragic accident occurred. But that doesn’t make this family’s actions acceptable or safe. Never step into a restricted area unless explicitly instructed to do so. Let the nearest Disney Cast Member know if you accidentally drop an item.

More on This Disney Ride

Ever noticed a fuel smell when exiting Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park? That’s the Tomorrowland Speedway! This racetrack-style attraction gives Guests of all ages a chance to step behind the wheel.

“Put the pedal to the metal in your very own hotrod and cruise along a scenic miniature motorway,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Take the wheel of a gas-powered car and strap yourself in for an exciting and scenic drive. As the checkered flag is waved, you’re off!”

“Accelerate around sharp bends and lush foliage. Spot iconic attractions visible from the roadway, and pick up the pace as you sprint to the finish line. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, your car can navigate up and down inclines and around turns. It’s a nostalgic drive that will have you smiling for miles!”

