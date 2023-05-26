“Woke” Disney World Attraction Abruptly Shuts Down

Disney’s apparent “woke agenda” has been at the center of many debates regarding the House of Mouse’s content both in the Parks and on the screen. One attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort was recently targeted as succumbing to this apparent “wokeness” and, unfortunately, was abruptly shut down at one of its Parks.

Ron DeSantis once said that Florida is the place “where woke goes to die.” This, of course, is rooted in certain groups and individuals being offended by acts of inclusion and diversity. As Merriam-Webster defines the term, woke is being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Disney, as a corporation, has been the target of many attacks by “anti-woke” activists who see content or commentary including race, sexual identity, and societal injustice issues in its Parks and media as a dangerous activity that leads to the indoctrination of certain individuals, namely children. This cultural war came to a head last year when former CEO Bob Chapek called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state government for their controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney’s stance on inclusion and diversity has been emphasized through recent media like Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022), which both featured LGBTQIAP+ characters (the latter starred the company’s first gay teen), as well as its casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (2023). All of the above came into conflict with vocal “anti-woke” supporters.

While these pieces of media are more outrightly diverse, randomly, an attraction at Walt Disney World has recently been targeted as the latest Disney-owned experience to fall to the Mouse’s alleged “woke agenda.”

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios was called out by one Guest as being altered so much that it created a debate over political correctness. Disney Dining collated the complaint, which detailed issues over the “sanitized” experience since its return post-pandemic. The list included the removal of the audience volunteers, and the changes to physical violence and gun use, with hardly any guns now used to harm or kill the bad guys.

Even with the multiple changes to the script and action sequences, Guests still flock to this live show. But one group of Guests who recently attended the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! were left confused after it abruptly came to an end.

Louise R. was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios when the Indiana Jones-themed show came to an end early. She spoke to Inside the Magic and described how they went into the show seating where there was nothing saying it wasn’t operating at its usual length. Louise added that during the show, multiple lines were changed to let the audience know that certain effects were not working.

After the fight moments and the whole market sequence, the actors ended the show early before the plane came on stage. “They were like, “OK, everybody, thanks for your cooperation; sorry we couldn’t do it,” Louise said. “And loads of people around us sat still as if it to say, “Oh, that’s it?”

Disney World rides welcome Guests every single day. And while there are scheduled closures and downtime for maintenance, it can be upsetting and frustrating when an experience goes dark unexpectedly — especially when it happens at the most unusual moment, such as mid-show. At least these Guests got to see the infamous boulder chase scene.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! operates at scheduled times throughout the day and lasts one hour.

