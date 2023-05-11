Disney World Drops All Restrictions… Almost

After years of becoming near-unrecognizable, the Walt Disney World Resort seems to be on the mend to returning to their glory days of a pre-Chapek era. Just recently, we’ve seen the removal of the Park reservation system, the decline of Genie+, and the return of things like the Disney Dining Plan and Good-to-Go Days. As wonderful as that is, Disney still has a lot of work to do.

There has been a lot of conflict surrounding Disney World lately, especially with Ron DeSantis’ siege against the Magic Kingdom and the turmoil therein. However, recent developments seem to point towards Disney’s healing journey. That said, there are still a few things missing from the equation.

Remember What Disney World Lost

Although many things from what many consider the ideal experience have returned in short succession, Disney Park Guests should look at these developments with cautious optimism. True, this is the first time we’ve seen perks like these in a few years, but don’t let them distract from what executives like Chapek took from us.

Although the restrictions brought by COVID-19 and crowds have been lifted, we are still missing several benefits of staying at a Disney World Resort. Even now, fans are still demanding the return of complementary services like Disney’s Magical Express and complementary FastPasses that have been missing for years.

On a lighter note, the removal of the limits is still a good sign for the Disney Parks. It could very well be evidence of improvements yet to come. Now that services like Genie+ seem to be on the decline, it might not be long until we see an improved and revamped version of FastPasses and more.

Prior to the 2020 pandemic, there were tons of benefits to staying at a Disney Hotel, but that came to an offensive end when Bob Chapek came into power. At a time when Disney is trying to be more attentive and “listen to their audience,” they might want to look back at what made Guests want to stay with them in the first place.

