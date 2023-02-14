Disney Springs Hidden Gem Gets Makeover

There’s no shortage of things to do at Disney Springs, whether you’re there to shop, dine, watch live entertainment, or simply relax by the water. For most people, it would take more than one trip to see it all. However, there’s one Disney Springs spot that’s often overlooked by locals and tourists alike, and Disney is giving it a facelift.

The Disney Photopass Studio is located in Disney Springs between Tren-D and the Marketplace Co-Op and offers the opportunity to add specialty shots to your collection of vacation photos. No reservations are required at the Studio, guests can simply walk in and choose from a variety of Magic Shots and virtual backgrounds. The location is a popular spot for princes and princesses following their appointment at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. However, while the Boutique in the Magic Kingdom reopened in August 2022, the location in Disney Springs has yet to reopen, and therefore the Photopass Studio has been virtually empty since it reopened in October 2020.

Disney has decided to shake up the offerings at the Studio today, as announced on Disney Parks Blog. Rather than overlaying the standard gray background with virtual backgrounds, the Studio will feature seasonal backdrops. Two Valentine’s Day backdrops debuted today, one featuring a classic Cinderella quote and one with a much more Christmas-y feel… but we’re betting Disney is banking on guests getting their holiday card photos done early.

The backgrounds are adorable and seem to come with a variety of props. We can see families and Instagram influencers alike flocking to Disney Springs to get their pictures taken. Disney Parks Blog states that the backdrops will rotate throughout the year so that we can anticipate changes for all major holidays and Disney’s other seasonal offerings. The virtual backgrounds will also still be offered.

The Studio is open daily from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and Guests who have purchased Memory Maker or Memory Maker One have their photos included automatically. Guests can also visit Photopass Studio locations on the second floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom, and most recently, at the Wandering Reindeer in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT.

A location with a live photographer is refreshing, especially considering Disney’s recent trend of replacing Photopass photographers with automatic photo boxes. Guests and Cast alike have reacted negatively to this, supporting Photopass photographers and criticizing the photos the automatic box takes. Here’s hoping this starts a trend!

Have you visited the Photopass Studio? Let us know in the comments!