A social media influencer is facing backlash for “hacking” his son’s way onto a rollercoaster ride at Walt Disney World Resort.

Kyle Shute, who boasts more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok (@shutek), recently shared a video from his family’s visit to Magic Kingdom. His young son was too small to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run, but Schute came up with a solution:

Though he didn’t show his process, Schute appeared to have stuffed socks into the soles of his son’s Nike sneakers. When Disney Cast Members measured him again, they allowed him to ride.

As in similar incidents in which Influencer parents neglected their children’s safety for a Theme Park attraction, commenters were furious.

“As a Cast member, this is absolutely ridiculous,” @christophersaitta wrote. “It has a height restriction for your kids safety… have fun being possibly banned.”

“Height restrictions must be for a reason,” @candy19891 agreed. “If any accident happen, you regret for your rest of your life.”

“Entitled parents raising entitled children,” said @gingerkat.e.

But Schute defended his actions. “Y’all think 1/4 of an inch would actually matter? 😂😂😂 Y’all way too soft,” he wrote. He called parents who wouldn’t do the same “weak parents raising weak children.”

More on TRON Lightcycle / Run, the Newest Disney Ride

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park last month. This fan-favorite rollercoaster is fresh from Shanghai Disneyland and requires a Virtual Queue reservation or Lightning Lane to enter. Both can be made via the Disney Genie app.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

Should the family be banned for this Disney ride “hack?” Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.