Shots Fired at Disney World Attraction

Given today’s social climate, Disney has come a long way regarding safety and regulations at the Parks. More cameras, more security, and attention to Guest behavior can only go so far. But as much as the company does to protect the hundreds of Guests that visit on a daily basis, Disney themselves have been guilty of risky behavior.

With newsfeeds continuously streaming report after report of shootings and violence, it’s honestly hard to believe a place as magical as the Walt Disney World Resort could possibly anything other than warm and welcoming. However, a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared reports of a very dangerous encounter.

Gunplay at Disney World

Disney World has some of the most incredible rides and attractions in the theme park industry. Places like the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom host some unforgettable experiences only available through the magic of Disney. Still, not all of Disney’s attractions have been so user-friendly.

There are plenty of accounts of rides like EPCOT’s Mission: SPACE and the infamous “Orange Mission” causing sickness and death, but not even a place like the Magic Kingdom is safe from controversy. It was only a short while ago that live ammunition was not only legal, but used daily in Frontierland.

Scandal at the Shooting Gallery

The Frontierland Shooting Arcade is something of a hidden gem in the Magic Kingdom, and often times Guests can enjoy the attraction free of charge. However, before it had the infrared sensors on its targets, the guns at the gallery were 100% real.

Many users came forth on a post regarding the attraction’s former state and confirmed the use of led pellets to pick off the targets like a vacation-bound Clint Eastwood.

u/DejSauce confirms the fun fact in the original post by writing,

“Additional: they changed them from pellets to lasers because they kept having to repaint the targets/everything the pellets hit!”

To which u/focusjoeg replies

“Yes, In the past, I have used the quiz question: “In the 1970s what was repainted everyday in the Magic Kingdom?”…… The Adventureland Shootin’ Gallery!” Related: Disney Parks Could Enforce “Chaperone” Rule

Call it the product of another time or a sign that our collective culture has evolved incredibly in terms of technology and social culture, but it’s definitely not something Disney would allow in the Parks today. With how frequently the news is filled with gun-related incidents, it’s shocking that something didn’t happen with the pellet guns.

