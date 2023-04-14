Kenobi Will Save Rey in New ‘Star Wars’ Project

If you caught this year’s Star Wars Day from Lucasfilm, you’ll undoubtedly already be stoked for the timeline of new shows and feature films from the galaxy far, far away. While many great titles were announced, one that garnered many fans’ attention was that Daisy Ridley would reprise her role as Rey in a new Star Wars film.

The Disney trilogy of Star Wars films was met with generally mixed reviews, but a common problem many hardcore fans had with the company’s additions to the space opera saga was Rey herself. Many complaints about the character ranged from her being underdeveloped to overpowered, and that’s just scratching the surface. However, Disney has just presented a major opportunity to repair some of the damage.

A ‘Star Wars’ Second Chance

The upcoming film will not only feature Daisy Ridley returning as Rey, but presents the franchise with an opportunity to redeem what should have been one of its most inspiring and influential characters. Many Star Wars junkies have compiled laundry lists of what was wrong with Rey, but Disney could make up for the sins of the past by giving her a better future.

Rey’s new adventure will take place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and will see her leading a new Jedi Order as a full-fledged Jedi Knight. That’s a big project for a character with a reputation like hers. However, Disney and Lucasfilm presented evidence that they can deliver such a redemption… because they’ve done it before.

Our Only Hope

If the new Rey project needs to learn from any stellar Star Wars example, it’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. While the film is still being developed, Kenobi’s exploits on Tatooine already have a solid framework the filmmakers can learn from.

At this point in her timeline, Rey is presumably embarking on a solo quest as a Jedi on the planet where it all began, much like Obi-Wan before her. Just as Obi-Wan wandered into the desert after the saga of the prequels, so too does Rey after the Disney trilogy, and the similarities don’t end there.

A popular fan-theory states that Rey takes more after Obi-Wan than any lineage of Palpatine, and others suggest that she was originally intended to be the Jedi Master’s offspring instead. Plus, who’s to say Ewan McGregor wouldn’t reprise the role as her spirit guide as she embarks on her vision quest? This is all complete speculation for now, but to say it wouldn’t be expected or appropriate would be entirely untrue.

Where do you think Rey’s journey will take her in this new chapter? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!