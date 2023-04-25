Attention Dancers & Vocalists: Universal Is Seeking People Like You for a New HHN Stage Show – Apply Now!

Have you ever dreamed of working for a theme Park? Are you a big-time Horror fan? Universal is seeking dancers and vocalists for an upcoming, brand-new HHN stage show coming this season.

Check out what Universal has said (or hasn’t said yet) about the upcoming popular Horror event below.

Here’s What Universal Has Announced So Far Regarding This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights

The only news to come out of Universal has been the official dates and tickets for the event, which will take place on select nights from September 1 through October 31.

Universal also released the tagline and some merchandise for fans to rave over. The slogan has never been used for marketing campaigns as an official motto.

The tagline for this year’s HHN is “See You In The Fog.” However, a recently viral TikTok video alleged that Universal “stole” the slogan from another famous theme Park. You can read all about that here.

Horror icon Chucky has also been officially announced to return to Universal Studios for this year’s HHN.

Speculation on Potential HHN Houses

Besides the official news from Universal concerning HHN, there have been some pretty significant speculations and rumors surrounding the houses that could or could not be coming to HHN this year.

One of those rumors has been a Five Nights At Freddy’s house since the film is being produced and released by Universal Pictures this October.

Another rumor has been the possibility of a house inspired by a blues musician who sells his soul to the devil for fame.

But the most recent rumor comes directly from Universal Orlando Resort, as they have retweeted an exciting encrypted video from a world-famous music artist – Lady Gaga.

Universal Is Looking for Dancers and Vocalists Like You to Join Their HHN Stage Show Team!

Just yesterday, HHN 365 on Twitter posted snippets from a Universal Orlando Resort job posting/casting call.

Auditions are open for a Halloween Horror Nights stage show! Vocalists? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4MZK1PIY5a — HHN 365 (@HHN365) April 24, 2023

As you can read, Universal Orlando Resort is looking for a particular set of skills for an upcoming HHN stage show.

Here is the link for dancers and vocalists from the official Universal site.

Remember: this is an audition, so you must be prepared before going for the official casting call. Here is a quick list of what you will need before auditioning:

Regarding that dancing audition and casting call for Halloween Horror Nights, here is the link from the official Universal website.

Click the links above to see the instructions and complete details regarding this exciting opportunity.

Submissions for the new HHN stage show will be from now through May 7 (midnight EST).