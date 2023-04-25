Marvel’s Potential Replacement For Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is releasing very soon in theaters, and a new promo for the movie reveals one character who might end up replacing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Cumberbatch has been a prominent leader for the MCU for the past few years as he helped find a way to stop Thanos and stopped the MCU from facing a couple of other threats. As the once Sorcerer Supreme, Strange knows what it takes to be a leader and what it means to save the world.

It’s not easy being the good guy, and his last movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), revealed how close someone like Doctor Strange can be to becoming a villain. Thankfully, Cumberbatch’s Strange isn’t a true villain and wants to save the Multiverse, so the hero is expected to return in the following years.

Doctor Strange 3 is rumored to be made before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), with a bigger focus on the character for the Multiverse Saga as he is rumored to lead the Avengers through another big battle. After The Multiverse Saga, it’s unclear what will happen to Doctor Strange, but at one point, he will have to pass on the baton to another character, and Guardians 3 just revealed one potential replacement.

In Marvel Comics, Krugarr is an alien who works in the cosmos and meets Doctor Strange, and learns magic from the Sorcerer Supreme. At one point, Strange can’t be the Sorcerer Supreme, so Krugarr takes on the mantle for a brief moment which was a bizarre twist for some.

In a new TV spot, Krugarr can be spotted next to Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord as the Ravagers will return for another movie. Funny enough, the alien only uses their magic to create emojis and doesn’t talk, which may be great for humor, but hopefully, Krugarr will say a few words in the movie.

Marvel has a funny way of introducing lesser characters and making them more important over time. James Gunn’s trilogy is a testament that some characters just need some incredible direction to become popular. The Guardians of the Galaxy wasn’t a household name before Gunn told his story, which is why any character in Marvel has a shot to be more popular.

Here is the TV spot with Krugarr appearing right after the 0:22 mark:

It’s tough to imagine the MCU without Cumberbatch, but the MCU has no plans to end anytime soon. There’s a good chance that the MCU will last a few more decades, meaning that Strange’s time in the MCU might end sooner than fans might realize, with other characters like Krugarr having a chance to take on the mantle even if it’s for a brief moment.

Do you think Cumberbatch will get replaced in the next few years? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!