Disney Guest Stretchered Out Park After Alarming Incident

A Disneyland Resort Guest was recently stretchered out of the theme park following a scary incident.

When you visit “The Happiest Place on Earth,” you’re most likely looking to enjoy many fun and iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park, and Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, and many others at Disney California Adventure Park.

When walking down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park, there are plenty of sights you expect to see. Sleeping Beauty Castle, plenty of shops selling food and merchandise, and perhaps even a horse-drawn street car. What you don’t expect to see, however, is another Disney Park Guest being stretchered out of the theme park.

Recently, however, that’s exactly what many Disneyland Guests saw.

TikTok user @over.dose.on.disney shared a video on the social media platform where a Guest had an alarming incident.

As you can see from the video, the Guest started contractions while at Disneyland Resort. This is certainly not the place that you want to be giving birth, but the good news is that there are plenty of Disney Cast Members and medical personnel around to make sure that everything goes as planned. While the Guest is having contractions, we can see that Disney Cast Members begin to surround her. After that, she was placed on a stretcher and was likely taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she was able to have the bundle of joy.

A running rumor at Disney World at Disneyland is that if you have a baby inside one of the theme parks– whether that be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure– that the child gets a free lifetime pass. Of course, Disney has never confirmed this to be fact.

If you have an emergency at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, the first thing to do is to find the nearest Cast Member, who will be wearing a name tag and a distinctive Disney uniform. They can help you as soon as possible and call for additional help if needed.

In any emergency, it is important to remain calm and follow the instructions of the cast members and emergency responders. Each Disney Park has detailed emergency plans and protocols in place to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

