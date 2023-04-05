Disney World Falls Way Behind on New Attraction Plans

Walt Disney World Resort has fallen way behind on a new attraction.

One thing that fans of Walt Disney World have come to understand is that the Disney Parks are always under construction. Certain attractions are always being refurbished and the Walt Disney Imagineers are always formulating new ideas for attractions and entertainment offerings.

Whether you head to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll be able to spot construction.

Currently at Magic Kingdom, Splash Mountain is closed permanently, and Disney is in the midst of constructing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland to take the classic Disney Park attraction’s place. Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dinoland, U.S.A. has been closed permanently and while construction hasn’t officially started in the area, there are many rumors swirling about what might take over the land when the time comes.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is currently closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as it undergoes refurbishment. Though there were rumors that Aerosmith could be replaced, the expectation is that the rock band will stay a part of the Disney attraction, for now.

And then there’s EPCOT.

If you’ve been to EPCOT at any point in the last several years, you’ve likely noticed some major construction projects.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in October of 2021, and then Disney followed that up by opening Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in May of 2022. In addition to the two new attractions, Disney completely changed the organization of the Disney Park.

While it used to be divided into two sections, it’s now divided into four: The World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.

Unfortunately, most of the Park remains under construction, and aerial photos from @bioreconstruct confirm that it will stay that way.

Aerial overview of construction in World Celebration.

As you can see in the photo, the newly-formed World Celebration Neighborhood is still nowhere near read to open. While many insiders believed that World Celebration and the new Journey of Water Inspired By Moana attraction in World Nature would be open before the end of the year, these photos show that Disney World has a long way to go.

It’s tough to tell how much longer it will be, but any hopes of these new lands being opened in the summer have gone out the window as we’re still looking at several months of construction. As a matter of fact, some might even believe that it could be early 2024 before the new land opens.

