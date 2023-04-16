Disney Dominates List of Top Resorts For Families

In a recent ranking released by Travel + Leisure, several Resorts and Hotels owned by The Walt Disney Company dominated the list of best resorts in the United States for families to visit.

Traveling with family is not easy. As someone who personally has three kids under the age of five, finding a room with enough space and the right amount of entertainment is never easy to figure out. Fortunately, The Walt Disney Company has made it easy for large families with young children to experience a “magical” vacation to help create memories that will last a lifetime.

Last week, Travel + Leisure recently published their list of the top 15 hotels for families to vacation. Unsurprisingly, Disney had a number of Resorts that were included on the list. Here is the list of hotels that made it and the reasons why the publication selected it:

#5 Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, Oahu, Hawaii

With villas that can accommodate up to 12 guests and incredible programming for all ages, Aulani is designed for happy multigenerational travel – its Ko Olina waterfront location doesn’t hurt either. Snorkel in crystalline Hawaiian waters (or in the resort’s private lagoon), play in the Keiki Cove Splash Zone, or spend hours cruising in Waikolohe Stream, Aulani’s answer to a lazy river with inner tubes for all, cool caverns, and spots with rushing water. Afterward, snack on a Mickey-shaped Spam musubi, perhaps the perfect Disney/Hawaii mashup.

#9 Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Anaheim, California

A superb replica of American parkitecture design, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa feels both rustic and luxurious, and it offers all the perks family travelers need. We love its grand, lodge-like lobby, where a piano player often regales crowds with Disney tunes. Easy entry to Disneyland Resort parks is an incredible perk for overnight guests, but so is the pool deck, where three pools and a 90-foot water slide around a faux redwood tree stump entertain kids of all ages. Parents, try a cocktail from the poolside GCH Craftsman Bar, too.

#10 Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Vero Beach, Florida

Golfers, water-sport enthusiasts, and folks who love to fish have long adored Vero Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and if you’re heading to the destination with kids, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is the place to stay. Enjoy pristine sands right off the property, or the giant pool with a two-story, pirate-themed water slide. There’s also an on-site 9-hole mini golf course and a bookable loggerhead turtle conservation outing.

#12 Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island is a true respite with its laid-back vibe, family-friendly beaches, and beautiful natural surroundings. This Disney resort nods to island history, designed with the aesthetic of a 1940s hunting and fishing lodge front of mind. Guests here have easy access to miles of sandy beaches and bike trails, three pools and a water slide, plus campsite storytelling sessions, fishing and crabbing excursions, and outdoor movie nights.

#13 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

One of many Walt Disney World Resort accommodation options, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge shines with a surreal sense of place – that is, its recreation of the African savannah. More than 200 live animals roam these grounds, from flamingos to giraffes, and programming guided by expert naturalists is available to help young animal enthusiasts learn about the fauna. Complimentary transportation to the theme park is a convenient inclusion, too.

#14 Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

For a completely different vibe in the same location, families love Disney’s Beach Club Resort, designed with coastal New England in mind. The pool deck, known as Stormalong Bay, is essentially a three-acre onsite waterpark that includes a life-size shipwreck to play around, three pools, and a lazy river. And you’re a short walk to the Disney Skyliner gondola system, which can whisk you to and from the theme parks via air.

As you can see, Disney has many options across the country for family’s to choose.

Which of the Disney Resorts listed is your favorite?