Full Housekeeping Finally Returning to Walt Disney World Hotels

Disney has finally confirmed that full housekeeping services are returning to hotels across the Walt Disney World Resort property.

The entire Walt Disney World Resort has changed tremendously in the last few years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. From higher prices to fewer in-person experiences, Guests have had to adapt in some major ways when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives, it seems. From grocery shopping to visiting hospitals, life as we know it has changed. Not only has the virus affected the way real-life works, but it has also affected the theme park industry.

A big hit to the overall Walt Disney World experience came in the form of limited housekeeping services and amenities. Instead of the full standard service, Guests were stunned to find out that hotel room cleanliness was practically up to the Guest. However, Disney has just announced its plans to bring full housekeeping services back to hotels at Walt Disney World in February.

“We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels!

By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more updates!