As updates and changes continue at Walt Disney World, a Guest recently noticed a historical item had been removed from the Parks.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are home to some of the most iconic attractions and experiences in America, welcoming thousands of families every day eager to immerse themselves in the magical storytelling The Walt Disney Company has developed for one hundred years, bringing the Disney100 celebrations to the Parks and across the company this year.

And as Disney Parks continue to grow, change, and evolve, multiple attractions and experiences are undergoing a complete reimagining, a much-needed upgrade, or are in the process of becoming a new fan-favorite at the Parks. However, to bring new experiences, Disney must sometimes get rid of the old, as recently happened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Orlando influencer Maddie (@magicalmaddieb) recently posted a video on TikTok, jokingly saying she would “tear apart some of your childhood memories of Disney World” as she visited a character dear to many Guests’ hearts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Maddie said she and her partner were heading into the Rainforest Cafe inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, “where we all have memories of this location as a child,” to visit Tracy the Tree. “We went to see Tracy yesterday to see if she was still standing in her glory. And I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but she has been gutted. RIP Tracy,” said the influencer before showing her partner saying, “I miss you, Tracy,” with sadness on his face, representing many of us who will miss the iconic character. You can see the video below:

Did yall KNOW THIS DISNEY HISTORY IS GONE?? WHAT?? #rainforestcafe #animalkingdom #disneyworld #disneyparks #disneyhistory #disneyworldfacts #rainforestcafe #tracytree

Fortunately, nostalgic fans still have a chance to visit Tracy the Tree at Walt Disney World Resort, though not at the theme parks. Megan Moves (@meganmoves) shared a video last month, commenting that the iconic character still interacts with Guests at the Disney Springs location of Rainforest Cafe. You can see Megan’s video below:

Have you seen Tracy the Tree at Rainforest Cafe?! #disney #disneyworld #disneyparks #rainforestcafe #disneysprings #disneyspringsrestaurants #restaurants #tracythetree #rainforestcafedisneysprings #disneyspringsfood

While this change did not depend on Disney directly, theme park officials continue to work hard to bring new experiences for all Guests to enjoy, including the nearly completed EPCOT attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, the newly open TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which replaced Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. And surely, plenty of surprises are coming our way, which Inside the Magic will keep you updated on.

