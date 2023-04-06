Disappointing New Logo Unveiled in Time for Disney100 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebrations are officially over. The decorations have come down, the shows have changed, and all the rose-gold 50th icons have disappeared from the Park’s social media. However, it seems as though Disney has decided to follow in Universal’s footsteps with the recent reveal of their new Walt Disney World logo.

A few weeks ago, Universal Orlando unveiled new designs of each of their Park logos which was met with much backlash online. Fans called the new logos “boring” and mocked the company for using “early 2000’s graphic design.” The logos switched from a 3D design to 2D elements, and changed the names from “Universal’s” to “Universal.” Fans wondered at the seemingly strange choice of designs considering the massive overhaul the company had just announced.

this new logo is.. something pic.twitter.com/2mQCtNgR0J — Jennifer (@JLap64) April 6, 2023

Now, it seems as though Disney had a similar idea, as the new Walt Disney World logo is just a white silhouette of the castle on a plain blue background. “This new logo is…something,” says Twitter user @JLap64. One comment asks “What is it with theme parks wanting to remove the personality from their branding?” to which @JLap64 replies, “it looks like generic clip art” with others calling it lazy. The basic logo seems to be a strange choice to follow the grandeur of their 50th anniversary designs and set the stage for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations coming to the Walt Disney World Resort later this year.

One comment states that “The Holiday Inn effect around the property continues. Disney creative has lost all personality,” in reference to other backlash the company received last month. Disneyland announced a brand new hotel coming to the property later this year, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, which received criticism for its plain exterior and lack of Disney-centric elements. The rooms themselves had some Disney decor, but fans blasted the design choices for looking like a “Marriott with Disney posters.”

This is in direct contrast to the Disney Parks, which have been infusing more and more IPs into their theme parks recently. However, many fans have also criticized that decision, claiming that Disney isn’t original anymore and retheming existing original attractions with an IP-based overlay is “lazy.”

What do you think about the Walt Disney World logo redesign? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the opinions shared in this article do not represent the opinions of Inside the Magic.