Disney Covers Up Scandals With Park Celebration

Disney has announced some really big plans for the next six months for the Disney Parks, and fans are understandably excited. All the new rides, Meet and Greets, and experiences designed to attract massive crowds are definitely worth getting pumped for, but only with a dose of cautious optimism. This isn’t just some big end-of-celebration spectacular but a last-ditch effort on Disney’s part.

Disney has really been in the hot seat this year, and fans are definitely aware. The scandals involving company layoffs, awful Guest behavior to the continuous battle with Governor DeSantis and the colossal failure that is the Star Wars Starcruiser Hotel, Disney is struggling more than its fanbase likely realizes. So of course they would be quick to do damage control with Disney 100’s Story World.

Story World Proves Disney is Getting Desperate

Disney has always utilized Walt’s maxim of “keep moving forward,” and they’ve been pretty good about sticking to that script, for the most part. While it might sound a tad skeptical and pessimistic, all these announcements coming in the next six months could be obvious coverups for Disney’s recent misgivings.

Between now and the end of August, Disney plans to introduce Moana and Mirabelle to the Disney Parks, offer a 30% discount on stays at the Starcruiser Hotel, and make extra efforts to highlight both Pixar and Mickey and Minnie’s elements at the Park as part of their “Story World” celebration. That’s a lot to pack in before the end of the year, and sometimes the best intentions can lead to disaster.

What Comes Next?

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have a lot going on over the next six months, but they can also bite off more than they can chew. While the plans for the Story World celebration do mirror previous promises to return to storytelling from Disney’s execs, the success or failure of these new additions could further shape the Parks future.

The Story World celebration has a lot of good going for it, who wouldn’t want to see more Meet and Greets and rides? However, the company might also be distracting Guests from lingering issues still plaguing the Parks.

What do you think of the Story World celebration? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!