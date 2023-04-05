Guests Ignore Once in a Lifetime Disney100 Event

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of bringing magic to generations of fans with Disney100. A century of dedication to bringing joy and wonder to millions of movie lovers, theme park junkies, and animation aficionados is a major accomplishment, and Disney is definitely celebrating appropriately.

With a massive exhibition celebrating Disney’s contribution to animation, film, theme parks, several special events at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and tons of magical merchandise, fans seem to have a regular smorgasbord of fun to enjoy. However, they might also miss out on a city-wide celebration from where it all began.

The Real Disney100

Walt Disney often mused,

“I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it all started with a mouse.”

That quote has been permanently cemented in Disney history for decades, but it might not be entirely true. A more apt description of the Walt Disney Company’s origins might be “It was all started by a man named Walt.”

Visiting the Disney Parks during this major milestone of the company’s history is bound to draw in massive crowds, but fans might be ignoring an even more magical celebration.

Back to Where It All Started

On June 3, 2023,Walt’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri invites Guests to “Celebrate a Moment in Time” with the Walt Disney Hometown Museum. While this event doesn’t have the addition of theme park rides or elaborate parades, it does offer an opportunity for dedicated Disney fans to take a walk in Walt’s shoes where his journey from boy to animator originally began.

Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and so on are all incredible Disney destinations visited by countless fans each year, but Marceline is an overlooked and underrated gem, but it really shouldn’t be. Marceline should be just as much as a pilgrimage as Disneyland or Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“Celebrate a Moment in Time”

This one day only event is everything a fan of the man behind the mouse could ever want. Guests will have the opportunity to visit the Disney family farm, enjoy live music, attend a street fair, and even mix and mingle with Mickey and the gang without even setting foot in a Disney Park.

During a time where Disney and its fans are going all out to celebrate a century’s worth of magic, visiting Walt Disney’s hometown should be at the top of many lists for Disney100. While Marceline, Missouri will always be there, this incredible event won’t be.

Are you ready to take a trip back through time? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!