Virginia and More Want the Next Disney Park

As the drama down south with Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boil in Florida, many dedicated Disney fans speculate that the Walt Disney World Resort will soon uproot itself into a more welcoming environment. While that’s physically, financially, and logistically impossible, Disney could potentially explore other territory.
The residents of North Carolina have stated that their arms are open to Mickey and his friends, but they’re not the only ones interested in the mouse. Inside the Magic recently covered what could happen if and when Disney builds elsewhere, and the comments demonstrated that multiple states could play host to a new Disney Park or Disney resort. Needless to say, North Carolina is only one of many options.
Where to Build the Next Disney World?
North Carolina might be at the top of the bill, but they aren’t the only place that the addition of a Disney Park could improve. That being said, many residents have further expressed their interest in having Disney much closer to home.
Taking a practical point of view, “Ann” writes,
“This is a lovely dream, but it will never happen. Over 50 years of investment and infrastructure building can’t just be picked up and moved. My petty little brain loves the idea, but the practical side reminds me that DeSantis won’t be around forever.”
Another user further supports the idea by adding,
Of course, North Carolina is only one of 48 other states without a Disney Park. It’s not like the company doesn’t have options in terms of territory. Many users from other states also expressed their desires to be Mickey’s next home.
“Betty” adds a few options further-inland when she comments,
And “Vicki” adds,
In truth, Walt Disney World has still yet to announce any plans for any Park outside of their home turf This might seem like sad news to some, but a user on a separate post on the subject offers this nugget of optimism.