Disney Attraction Gets Rough Reopening as Guests Evicted From Line Multiple Times

Over the weekend, one popular Disney Park attraction reopened. Indiana Jones at Disneyland has been closed for weeks while the Resort carried out essential maintenance, and Guests flooded to Adventureland to check out the ride — which has reopened sparklingly clean and with new scenes.

However, it wouldn’t all be insects and wraiths, as the ride faced a rough time during its reopening weekend.

Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) is currently the hub of all things Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder. The Disney100 celebration commenced at the end of January to mark the historic legacy of The Walt Disney Company. Along with new shows at both Parks (Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park’s Sleeping Beauty Castle and World 0f Color — One at Disney California Adventure Park), Disneyland just reopened Mickey’s Toontown.

The land in Disneyland Park has undergone an extensive refurbishment which included the West Coast debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway — the attraction currently found in Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disneyland is not the only Park facing continued renovation either; Disney World (Orlando, Central Florida) is readying the opening of its next e-ticket attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, in Magic Kingdom Park, and Disneyland Paris is investing 2 million euros in Walt Disney Studios Park. An expansion that will bring the Frozen-themed Kingdom of Arendelle to the Disney Park.

But shiny new attractions and lands aside, Disneyland has invested effort into cleaning up its historic rides. One of which is the Adventureland hybrid ride, Indiana Jones Adventure. Fans have long called this attraction lackluster, and in need of serious attention, and on January 9, Disneyland shuttered the ride to make way for a good cleanup.

At first, Indiana Jones at Disneyland was listed as reopening in Spring 2023, but the indefinite closure ended on March 17, 2023, with Guests being welcomed back to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

Although it wouldn’t be smooth sailing for many.

Commenting on a Reddit thread that asked what ride at Disneyland people have been stuck on, one user (@fuhgeetas) commented that just “last night,” they had a rough time on the newly reopened Indiana Jones Adventure. They said:

Indiana Jones last night, I got stuck for 20 mins, 1 second into ride, right after they do a seatbelt check and dispatch the vehicle, we were the very first car too. Eventually they were able to get the ride going and we made a full loop with all the lights on and no music/fx, but all the vehicle motion. On the 2nd loop around without getting off, the ride shut down entirely, ironically on the sequence where the vehicle ’shuts down’ before the boulder. That was a whole 1hr 45min ordeal on the vehicle and I recorded most of it.

The user goes on to say that the Cast Members running the ride at Disneyland were “wonderful” despite all the maintenance drama, going on to say the attraction had “super high wait times” and that Cast Members were “kicking everyone out of the line multiple times” in an effort to get the ride working.

After a third run, the Guest decided a fourth time would have been too much. However, they stated that in the third run-through, “everything went exactly” as planned — even if four vehicles were moved to the maintenance bay. The Guest ends their account with good luck wishes for those hoping to ride Indiana Jones Adventure in the upcoming days.

Neither a roller coaster nor a slow-moving ride akin to the Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure takes Guests into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye and the Chamber of Destiny. Along the way, Guests will encounter “precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.”

Many fans thought that Indiana Jones Adventure might reopen in tandem with the theatrical release of the fifth Indy movie — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) — instead of its March opening. Harrison Ford will return as the eponymous archaeologist in director James Mangold’s movie, which is set to release on June 30, 2023.

Did you experience a hard time on Indiana Jones at Disneyland this past weekend? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!