Former ‘Star Wars’ Actor Has No Interest In Returning to Franchise – “It’s Almost Nicer Not Having To Be In It”

This actor is content being done with Star Wars.

Since the phenomenon began in 1977, it has been the fondest dream of many performers to have some small part in Star Wars. This was no clearer than in the Sequel Trilogy, in which several top-tier talented actors did walk-on roles just for the chance of being in it! Actors like Daniel Craig, Joseph Gordon Leavitt, and even Tom Hardy all had cameos without ever showing their faces. Not everyone had the same experience, though, and one actor, in particular, is done.

Though there are certainly exceptions to the rule, in each movie screenplay, there is generally a central protagonist, a character who the story centers around and who decides the major dramatic question. In the case of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), it was clear that Lucasfilm and JJ Abrams decided that character was to be Finn (John Boyega). The action started with him, focused around him, and while Rey (Daisy Ridley) was definitely another protagonist, the major dramatic question was about Finn (Boyega): Will he escape the First Order, do what is right, and save the Galaxy?

It was a strong start to the Sequel Trilogy and even broke more than a few box office records, reuniting Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for the first time in years. The subsequent films, however, tapered off in popularity. For one reason or another, they failed to resonate with fans the same way The Force Awakens did, but for whatever reason, one of the biggest letdowns was the abandonment of Finn (Boyega).

In a recent Total Film interview, covered by IGN, the star recounted his feelings about working in the Sequel Trilogy and why he’s happy to let the past stay in the past.

“They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley…Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Although Boyega made it clear he has no interest in returning to the franchise, he also made it clear that he’s still a Star Wars fan, through and through.

“I still am in love with it…I bloody love it. But it’s almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It’s weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games.”

An avid gamer himself, Boyega recounts experiences on set where he corrected Star Wars canon because he had experience with games establishing elements in the franchise. After having been “pushed aside” in the sequel trilogy, Boyega seems to be enjoying a well-earned rest from the franchise while still enjoying new Star Wars offerings like The Mandalorian and other in-universe shows on Disney+.

Boyega’s statements also definitely rule out his rumored return in the post-Sequel Trilogy film that is still in the works at Lucasfilm, leading many to wonder if, instead, it might focus on Rey (Ridley) Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) or another character. Who knows? Given his species’ extremely long lifespan, the film could even herald the return of an adult Grogu (Himself), though nothing along those lines has even been teased before. One thing is for sure: it, regrettably, won’t be about Finn (Boyega).

