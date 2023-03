Disneyland Resort has experienced its fair share of rulebreakers recently, from dress code violators to a live streamer escorted out of Disneyland Park for using banned filming equipment. In the past, most Guests broke the rules out of ignorance, anger, or to make their friends laugh. But the advent of social media has encouraged rule-breaking for the chance of going viral, like a recent Guest who brought a prohibited item on a Disneyland ride for a TikTok.

In a video posted by radio host Heather Collins, who has more than 200,000 followers, a Guest brought a soft drink onto Matterhorn Bobsleds. When Collins jokingly told her she wasn’t allowed to have it, the Guest claimed someone told her she could keep it and sipped on as the ride jerked ahead:

Though it made for a funny video, bringing a drink onto a Disneyland ride isn’t worth the risk. Besides the chance of a messy spill, a pointy object like a straw could result in a serious injury on a bumpy ride like Matterhorn Bobsleds.

More on Matterhorn Bobsleds

Have you ever dreamed of chasing down the Abominable Snowman? Now’s your chance! “Hurtle through a snow-capped mountain on a speeding alpine sled while avoiding the clutches of the Abominable Snowman,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride. Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?”

