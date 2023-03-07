Multiple Disney Park Attractions Now Closed, Guests Must Go Elsewhere

Disney Parks all over the world are known for their array of attractions and rides. Guests will travel for a chance to experience the hottest new ride on property, even queuing hours to do so. However, this month sees closures for multiple Disneyland Park rides leaving Guests paying full price for fewer attractions.

Disney attractions come with their own legacy. There’s classic rides like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain, rides that spawned empires like Pirates of the Caribbean, and rides that come with the weight of new regimes, such as the virtual queue system, like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the latest addition TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

And because of the history of these rides and how they reflect the brand, attractions will often find homes in other Disney Parks across the world like Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disney Resort. The Disneyland Park model has been dispersed worldwide, with Tokyo, Paris, and Shanghai each having their own take on the theme park and Disney World having a larger version, Magic Kingdom.

For one Disney Park, though, Guests will likely encounter a busier environment these coming months, at least in terms of attractions; multiple rides are now shut at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris.

Multiple Disneyland Park Attractions Now Closed, Guests Must Go Elsewhere

Per the Disneyland Paris website, it can be seen that seven attractions across the Disney Resort are now unavailable to Guests. The rides affected include “it’s a small world”, Big Thunder Mountain, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Les Mystères du Nautilus, Les Voyages de Pinocchio, and Pirated Galleon at Disneyland Park, and Crush’s Coaster over at Walt Disney Studios Park. Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups will also close later this month.

This makes up many of Disneyland Paris’ attractions and will likely cause the Park, especially Disneyland Park, to feel busier as Guests head elsewhere to enjoy their vacation.

Two of the above attractions are also part of the Disney Resort’s Disney Premier Access service. Like Disney Genie+ in the United States and the Premier Access offering at Tokyo Disney Resort, Premier Access at Disneyland Paris is the paid-“FastPass” style option and comes in two forms — Disney Premier Access One and Disney Premier Access Ultimate.

The former is a single-use, single-attraction service where Guests pay for quicker access to their selected ride, while the latter allows Guests to ride each of the rides included in Premier Access once during their day. Both Big Thunder Mountain and Crush’s Coaster are included in the Disney Premier Access One service. At this time, there is no word on what happens with the price of the offerings considering two of the attractions are unavailable to ride.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, with the grand finale coming this September. Over the last year, the Resort has seen the opening of the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park as well as major progress made on the $2.5 billion expansion of the secondary Park, which will eventually include a Frozen/Arendelle-themed land amongst other new offerings.

Recently, Disneyland Paris added the Marvel drone show, Avengers: Power the Night, at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. This is the second drone show to come to the Resort after the Disney Illuminations pre-show Disney D-light at Sleeping Beauty Castle.

What are your thoughts on Disneyland Paris closing multiple rides at once? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!