Fans Blast Disney For Promoting Crypto Currency During TRON Media Event

Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. After years of successful operation at Shanghai Disney Resort, the rollercoaster is finally making its way to the United States Disney Parks. Thousands of Disney Cast Members, Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club (DVC) owners, and D23 members have already entered The Grid during previews. But on Tuesday, the Central Florida Disney Park welcomed journalists and Disney influencers into Tomorrowland for an exclusive media event.

Actors and actresses from TRON (1982), the movie that inspired the rollercoaster, joined Disney Cast Members as they revealed the coaster to the press for the first time. Cindy Morgan, who played Lora, dressed on theme in a black TRON t-shirt from Amazon. Unfortunately, Morgan and Disney Cast Members didn’t give the shirt a second look… If they had, they would have noticed that it promotes a blockchain cryptocurrency called TRON, not the 1982 sci-fi film.

Of course, Disney fans noticed! Jack Kendall (@ivebeenjack) wrote on Twitter:

At the official dedication ceremony for TRON Lightcycle Run – Cindy Morgan who played Lora in TRON (1982) wore a #TRON shirt… but not of the movie TRON but of the crypto currency instead 🤦‍♂️ Disney needs to do something about this TRON movie vs. TRON crypto thing!😂

At the official dedication ceremony for TRON Lightcycle Run – Cindy Morgan who played Lora in TRON (1982) wore a #TRON shirt… but not of the movie TRON but of the crypto currency instead 🤦‍♂️ Disney needs to do something about this TRON movie vs. TRON crypto thing!😂 pic.twitter.com/AHISMVpeAK — Jack Kendall (@ivebeenjack) March 15, 2023

“Where are the Disney copyright lawyers when you actually need them?” replied @wyntergirl2.

Where are the Disney copyright lawyers when you actually need them? — wyntergirl♠️🤍💜 (@wyntergirl2) March 15, 2023

Also notable are media members who unknowingly used the #TRON hashtag, which is officially connected to the cryptocurrency and populates a bright red logo for the tech company. Many said it showed that despite pioneering Theme Park technology, The Walt Disney Company is a bit behind on social media tech.

“It’s specially ironic that the hashflag you used it from the crypto too. lol,” said @TVManiaco_tvps2. “Unimaginable how Disney is releasing a major ride, and they just allow for another company to claim a hashflag that will show up on many of the tweets from people talking about the ride.”

It's specially ironic that the hashflag you used it from the crypto too. lol Unimaginable how Disney is releasing a major ride, and they just allow for another company to claim a hashflag that will show up on many of the tweets from people talking about the ride. — HPFred (@TVManiaco_tvps2) March 15, 2023

Are you excited about Walt Disney World’s TRON Lightcycle / Run? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.