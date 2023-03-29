Is Disney World Food Only Good If You’ve Never Been to a Big City?

Walt Disney World Resort is home to all different cuisines, from fine dining like Victoria & Albert’s to Quick Service like Satu’li Canteen in Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! The Central Florida Disney Park also boasts multiple annual food festivals, like the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Despite the variety of food options available throughout dozens of Resort hotels, Disney Springs, and the four Theme Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), many Disney Parks Guests are sick of Walt Disney World food. Some fans blame declining food quality and increased prices, while others say the pricey menus were never worth it.

On Reddit this week, Walt Disney World Resort Guest u/Bad_sneakers00 said nearly every meal their family tried was “disgusting,” from Yachtsman Steakhouse to Space 220 to Cinderella’s Royal Table: “I understand most of it is for the experience but I found pretty much all of the food to be almost inedible with the exception of a rib eye at Yachtsman and the buffet at Tusker House and even that was just ok.”

“The food even smells terrible in my opinion. Does anyone else agree on this or is it just me?” they asked.

Dozens of Disney Parks fans commented. While some defended the food, others said opinions mainly vary based on where Guests are visiting from. “I don’t think the food is disgusting,” u/PackNit wrote. “I would equate the food to Olive Garden. It’s fine. It’s not exquisite. It’s better than fast food, but worse than a real restaurant.”

“I think the takes on the food being ‘amazing’ are from folks who don’t live in major cities with great food, and that’s fine and nothing against those people or their perceptions,” they continued. “With the amount of traffic WDW gets, I almost believe it would be impossible to have top-tier dining every single day, every single hour. So I don’t fault them for having food that is okay, but not earth-shattering. “

“I have to disagree that Disney has amazing food in any setting,” said u/DrHorseFarmersWife. “For people coming from big cities with solid food scenes, the praise is sort of confusing. I’ve just let go of the idea that I’m doing something wrong and that there will be good food anywhere in the Disney universe.”

“I lived in San Francisco for 12 years and live near Orlando now. I really thought it would be fun to hit up the restaurants at the Disney Resorts, but still haven’t had a meal that I didn’t feel was subpar,” u/hawkxor agreed. “It definitely depends what region of the USA you come from.”

Does Disney Park dining compare to meals you can get at home? In the comments, share your thoughts about Walt Disney World food with Inside the Magic.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.