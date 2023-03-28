Disney Cast Members are Hiding an Exclusive Ride Feature

Any Disney fan worthy of wearing their ears knows that Disney does not skimp on the details. Whether that’s in their rides, resorts, or even paint splatters on the wall, the Disney Parks are loaded with easter eggs and surprises for Guests. However, only the Cast Members know about this one.

From Hidden Mickeys to references to older theme park attractions, Disney has always been clever in their designs and deliveries when it comes to fan service. However, a TikTok recently revealed something only the Cast Members know about.

Cast Members Only

Being a Cast Member at Walt Disney World means you have access to areas and information Guests might never know about. Disney World’s underground tunnels and secret entrances are only part of the equation, but being able to manipulate ride experiences is a whole new level.

They might be “Friends of Mickey” or one of Disney’s hidden secret service, but some Cast Members have the power to enhance some of Disney’s most popular rides. A great magician never reveals his secrets, but a recent TikTok might have just pulled back the curtain on one of Disney’s.

Mickey’s Monster

Easily one of the most easter-egg-heavy attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, one little nod to Hollywood Studios can only be accessed by Cast Member intervention, and Guests are extremely lucky if they can catch it.

Dubbed the “Rarest and Most Secret Easter Egg at Disney World” by @danicarutland, the lurking sea monster seen during Mickey and Minnie’s picnic scene at the end of Runaway Railway is actually linked to a massive Hollywood Studios landmark. Gertie the Dinosaur, located in the lake nearby, was inspired by a landmark animated character of the same name. With this little nod in the ride, it seems Disney has taken her from her ice cream stand outside and back into the animated world once again.

It might seem like such a small thing, but the fact this is something only the Cast Members have the power to employ is something special. This knowledge is definitely going to have some hardcore fans riding the railway more than a few times.

Have you seen Gertie in Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway?