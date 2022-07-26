Disney Cast Member Spills Details on “Secret Underground Tunnels”

Few have ever had the opportunity to explore the “secret” tunnels underneath Walt Disney World Resort theme parks.

There is plenty to see and explore while visiting Disney World Parks, whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests are treated to hundreds of thrilling experiences and iconic attractions throughout the Parks that completely immerse them in the magic.

While Disney is a perfect place to explore with the family, there are certain areas that are off limits, and many other areas that the normal Guest may not even know exists.

*Warning: This post contains spoilers that may ruin the magic.*

It’s a not-so-great-kept secret that there are a series of tunnels that run underneath both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. These tunnels, which have obviously never been confirmed by Disney, were made as a way to make life a little easier on Disney Cast Members.

This area, known as the Utilidors, is a series of tunnels that makes it possible for Cast Members to move between lands and across the park in an efficient manner. Cast Members are able to move about different areas of a Disney Park without dealing with crowds. This allows characters to move more freely and even allows logistical issues like trash to be worked out a little more smoothly.

However, a former Disney Cast Member shared that these Disney tunnels might not be as luxurious as they sound.

“The “secret” tunnels under Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, They smelled so bad,” the Cast Member shared. “It’s where all the garbage went to. We had a Subway and another restaurant just for Cast Members.”

Because of Disney’s dedication to maintaining trash pileups, much of this garbage has always been rumored to end up in these underground tunnels where it can be disposed. This Cast Member just confirmed that much of the trash ends up in these tunnels and, as a result, they say that the tunnels “smelled so bad.”

What do you think of these claims? Let us know in the comments!