“Traumatized” TikToker Has Panic Attack, Demands Compensation For Being “Abandoned” on Disney Ride

Thousands of Guests visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure daily. Between regular wear-and-tear and dwindling maintenance staff, it’s only natural that some Disneyland Resort rides break down!

While most rides start back up within a few minutes, evacuations are sometimes necessary. Disney Cast Members do their best to exit broken attractions safely and efficiently, but the more complicated a ride is, the more time it takes.

Recently, Disneyland Resort Guest @cruzitovlogz and his friends were trapped on Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. In a TikTok, he alleged that Disney Cast Members lied about when they’d get off the ride and demanded compensation:

The Guest alleged that Disney Cast Members promised him they’d be off the ride in five minutes but didn’t evacuate his group for between one and two hours.

“We just got stuck in a f**ked-up *ss ride at the Cars Land… I got them on-camera… I did. I got where they said they left us,” he said before sharing a clip of himself speaking with a Disney Cast Member. “After 30 minutes of promising that it was just going to be five minutes long, we were fed up. We were overwhelmed and honestly having a panic attack because we were really tight in those seats.”

The Guest asked the Cast Member if they could “hop down” from the ride vehicle, but informed them that it was unsafe to do so.

“If I didn’t work here, I’d be thinking the same thing as you,” the Cast Member said.

After they got off the ride, the Guest told a member of his party that he wanted to file a lawsuit against Disneyland Resort. “That was traumatizing, he said.”

“I don’t know about lawsuit,” she responded. “But it’s not right.”

The Guest said it was one of his friend’s first time at Disneyland Resort. They missed World of Color and their chance to ride other attractions while stuck, which “ruined the whole night.”

Disneyland Resort has not publicly responded to the Guest’s video.

More on Radiator Springs Racers

Similar to Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, Radiator Springs Racers is a driving simulation that lets you race alongside Mater, Lightning McQueen, and more of your favorite Cars (2006) characters.

“Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars,” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations.”

“The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.”

