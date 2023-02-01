Popular Disney Ride Closed For Months, Totally Cleared Out

You won’t be getting on this ride anytime soon.

Disneyland is full of amazing experiences. From rides like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to Pirated of the Caribbean and the soon-to-be-closed Splash Mountain, Guests are inf or a wild time no matter where they go.

The same is true for the Disneyland California Adventure Park, which houses some of the more thrilling rides and attractions at the Disneyland Resort, like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and the Incredicoaster, as well as Radiator Springs Racers.

One of the most unique rides at the Resort has to be Grizzly Ruver Run, a water raft ride that takes Guests up and down through high-speed currents. The ride is similar to Kali River Rapids in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, but most would call Grizzly River Run much better.

The ride closed back on January 9 for a routine refurbishment and is set to remain closed until “spring 2023.” This time frame is quite vague and indefinite, meaning it could be a lot sooner or a lot later.

As a part of the ride’s refurbishment, the attraction has been completely drained, as you can see below:

With Grizzly closed and drained you can once again see the “tunnel” that connect the bodies of water.

As we stated earlier, Grizzly River Run is expected to repent this Spring, but this timeframe is indefinite.

Of course, Guests can still enjoy the rest of Disneyland California Adventure, including Disney’s most recent addition to the Park: Avengers Campus.

While visiting Avengers Campus is already a super experience, with all the new projects coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disneyland has quickly made all sorts of improvements to the highly immersive land. From the arrival of new heroes like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor to exclusive limited items celebrating the release of the latest MCU film or series.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Have you visited Avengers Campus?