Disney World Fans Clamor For Official Theme Park Live Cameras

Disney influencers, live streamers, and vloggers are the subject of much chagrin among Disney Parks fans. While some Guests consider being filmed by content creators without consent “unbelievably rude” and “annoying,” others consider it a severe violation of privacy.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort live streamers aim to bring the magic of the Disney Parks to us at home. Still, many fans want the practice banned. Tokyo Disney Resort recently enacted strict rules on live streaming, vlogging, and filming equipment.

But what if your favorite Disney Park offered an official live stream of its own? Some Disney fans on Reddit believe it could solve the live streamer problem and serve as marketing for the Theme Parks. u/marleythebeagle wrote:

Webcams in all the parks, at least at the entrances looking in past the gates. Nothing would make me want to visit WDW more than the FOMO of seeing all those excited people heading in and being able to see/hear the welcome announcements and shows each morning, not to mention those signature entryway music loops. Oh man… I’d just leave it streaming in the background hooked up to my veins all day while I worked.

Many fans agreed. “A great idea and frankly probably fairly inexpensive as well,” u/Academic_Guava_4190 said. “This would be a great all day stream.”

“I absolutely love this,” u/kelseyandthemouse replied.

“This is actually a great idea,” u/Bob_sacamano5a agreed. “Why is this not a thing?”

Disney Parks fans at home might enjoy such streams, but it presents privacy concerns for visiting Guests. Though most are aware they’re likely being filmed by security cameras or captured on Disney PhotoPass photos, there’s a big difference between a private security feed or one-off photo and being broadcasted for the world to see online.

Would you like to see official live streams of the Disney Parks?