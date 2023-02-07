Disney Park Ride Hacked by Unknown Authority

One of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic rides is reportedly experiencing multiple debilitating issues.

In the last few months, we’ve covered multiple evacuations from The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure. One Guest shared that the ride’s track is rusty, and the audio system desperately needs repair.

On Monday, a Guest in line for The Incredicoaster shared a concerning video of the ride’s pre-show screens glitching beyond recognition. From Reddit user u/Lenorayez:

The Incredicoaster Pre-show screens were glitched out!

Because The Incredicoaster is outside, technology often malfunctions during poor weather conditions. However, these screens are under cover and could point to a different issue.

Disney Parks fans took the glitch in stride. “That isn’t a glitch… Screenslaver is trying to hack the system!” u/Phased5ek wrote.

“Maybe it was Syndrome?” said u/TK-385.

“At least it’s not windows update,” u/neverkidding joked. (Another Pixar Pier attraction, Toy Story Midway Mania!, regularly experiences issues with the Windows software it operates on.)

Despite any maintenance or technology issues, The Incredicoaster is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on The Incredicoaster

The Incredicoaster opened as a retheme of California Screamin’ alongside Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park in 2018.

“Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase!” reads the official Disney description of the wooden rollercoaster. “Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!”

“Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!”

Have you ever seen a glitch on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.