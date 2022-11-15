Disneyland Coaster Reportedly Struggling, Repeatedly Evacuated

In October, we reported on a group of Guests evacuated backward down a steep hill on The Incredicoaster, located on Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.

Things were mostly quiet on the Disney Park coaster afterward but took a turn for the worst this week, according to some Guests. Reddit user u/you_bastid shared that The Incredicoaster broke down mid-ride two days in a row, leading to tricky evacuations:

While not providing any further details, a poster claiming to be a Disney Cast Member working on The Incredicoaster reported that the evacuation photographed was mechanical and had nothing to do with Guests breaking the rules.

Another Disneyland Resort fan, u/keebatoast, was actually evacuated from the Pixar coaster recently. They wrote:

I was on the incredicoaster on 10/28 and it got stuck! We did the launch and then on the top of the first hill the brakes were slammed and we got stuck in the tunnel. The music stopped after about a minute. The good news is they said the first hill is evaced first so we only waited about 15 minutes. Maintenance came with a little step stool that they clamped on to the side steps. Then they popped the restraints open and then told us to follow the stairs down. Half way down the hill was a staircase and then we spiraled down and exited by the entrance to Toy Story. I got two fast passes!

Despite any ongoing issues, The Incredicoaster is operating as of the publication of this article.

California Screamin’ reopened as The Incredicoaster at Pixar Pier in 2018. From Disneyland Resort:

Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase! The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!