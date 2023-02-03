The support for Johnny Depp in his battle against Amber Heard, Disney, and Hollywood over the last year has been overwhelming at times.

Following allegations that came forward from ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was reportedly blacklisted from Hollywood– including Disney— and he was replaced in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise with Mads Mikkelsen.

Despite the outrage that has been brought on by many fans, Disney has remained adamant– at least to this point– that the company is not interested in bringing Johnny Depp back in to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

As a matter of fact, Disney has reportedly developed two scripts, both of which don’t include Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow). One includes Margot Robbie as the lead, and it seems that this script has been put on hold for the time being.

The other is more of a mystery that hasn’t been revealed, but many rumors have led insiders to believe that this script could follow the Turner family, which includes Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann Turner (Keira Knightley), and Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) on their own adventure. The film could even take a bit of a different turn with younger actors joining the cast. However, this hasn’t been confirmed.

But, these reports have not stopped fans from pushing for a Disney-Johnny Depp reunion.

Disney fans, unfortunately, fail Johnny Depp

A petition on Change.org was placed with the sole goal of convincing Disney to allow Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

During the defamation trial with Amber Heard, the signatures skyrocketed and they remained steady for months after the verdict. Unfortunately, the petition fell short of its final goal.

The petition had more than 880,000 signatures, but this was short of its goal of 1 million.

It’s unclear if the petition with 1 million signatures would have made a difference to Disney, but it certainly could’ve carried some weight as the company looked to move forward with Pirates of the Caribbean.

Fans have continued to fight for Johnny Depp, and numerous have already shared that they will not see a movie in the franchise that doesn’t also include Captain Jack Sparrow. At this point, however, it seems that Disney isn’t completely sold on listening to its fanbase when it comes to this decision.

Even with more than 800,000 signatures, the petition fell a little short. In many ways, the fan outrage needed for Disney to make a change and give Depp his role back might have fallen just a little short, as well.

What do you think of Disney fans potentially falling short in their support of Johnny Depp? Let us know in the comments below!