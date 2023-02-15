Child Becomes Target of Social Media Vitriol After Nearly Pushing Character Over

Disney Character Performers make magic for Guests of all ages. While not every interaction is perfect, thousands of Guests leave Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort each day with character memories to last a lifetime.

The Disney Parks employ character attendants to ensure Guests and Disney Cast Members have the smoothest and safest experience possible. These employees take the lead on Disney Character interactions and step in if a situation becomes inappropriate.

At Disneyland Park, one of the smallest Disney Parks in the world, characters will occasionally roam freely instead of setting up at a specific meet-and-greet spot. This allows for more spontaneous interactions with the characters, but character attendants remain nearby to keep things under control. But they can’t always get there fast enough.

A little girl became the target of internet vitriol after an unearthed video shared by @chasinggeekdom showed her running up to Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Resort. The young Guest nearly knocked Minnie over before her father intercepted her and apologized, though he laughed at the incident:

Minnie Mouse stumbled away and didn’t take a photo or hug the young Guest, likely as not to encourage the behavior. The young girl hugged her father and appeared confused.

TikTok comments about the girl and her father became so toxic that @chasinggeekdom turned them off. The video was widely shared by Disney TikTokers and other influencers.

Sometimes Disney Character Performers have difficulty seeing out of their costumes. Always wait for the Disney Character and character attendant to acknowledge you before approaching a character!

Have you ever witnessed a similar incident at a Disney Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

