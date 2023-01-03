Iconic Universal Orlando Attraction Left In “Sad Condition”

It is time for an update to an iconic Universal Orlando attraction, fans say.

Universal is known for constantly improving and updating attractions. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme park: Universal Island’s of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal is currently in the process of building a new theme park that will include Super Nintendo World called Epic Universe, which will be ready in 2025. Universal Studios Florida will be unveiling a new Minions-themed attraction that will be called Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. This attraction will open in the summer of 2023. Also, Guests looking for a bite to eat will be able to enjoy Minion Cafe, which is being built now.

In addition, the Woody Woodpecker KidZone will be closing in 2023 to make room for updates to Universal Studios Florida.

Next door at Universal Island’s of Adventure, there is another attraction that could use an update, according to fans. Last year Inside the Magic covered Jurassic Park River Adventure with its water being drained. The attraction was closed for three weeks as the ride underwent a scheduled maintenance period.

One Guest rode Jurassic Park River Adventure and said the brachiosaurus neck was snapped and another dinosaur was

“dead.” While this attraction has not been changed to Jurassic World like Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can tell it is in need of an update.

One Guest shared that they had recently visited Universal Orlando, and they were upset with the state of Jurassic Park River Adventure.

“I recently went to islands of adventure, when I was going through Jurassic park, one of my favorites, the brachiosaurus’s neck was snapped, the stegosaurus was dead, and so were the compys.the ride need to be fixed, it does not have to be remade into JW but it should stay as the Jurassic park ride but also be updated with fixed animatronics and scenery.”

Jurassic Park River Adventure will be shutting down for a scheduled refurbishment this month. The popular attraction will be closed from January 9 through February 3.

While Universal is updating and adding new features to its theme parks, Guests still have plenty of attractions to enjoy while there.

What do you think of Jurassic Park needing an update? Let us know in the comments.