The ‘Ninja Turtles’ Finally Return In Brand-New Trailer

The popularity of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hasn’t really waned since they first emerged from the gritty Mirage comic books in 1984, and though nothing will ever quite live up to the “Turtlemania” era, which completely dominated the early nineties, it would seem that the franchise is enjoying something of a second heyday.

Last year, Paramount Pictures announced a number of upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects, including two theatrical reboots — one a CG-animated film from producer Seth Rogen titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) and another live-action installment — and a number of Paramount+-exclusive TMNT villain-focused films.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be the seventh theatrical move in the franchise, following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), TMNT (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

There are also rumors of an open-world Ninja Turtles game hitting shelves some time this year, while current title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (2022) is still dominating the gaming charts. There’s also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (2022), which acts as a great example of the Turtles’ extensive history in gaming.

Now, there’s yet another TMNT gaming title soon to be available. Knockout City (2021) is a team-based action video game whose seventh “season” will feature all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as well as their enemies Bebop and Rocksteady and the Foot Clan, as part of Knockout‘s “TMNT Villains event”, which starts tomorrow, January 10.

Check out the Knockout City TMNT — Official Villains Collaboration trailer below:

The game looks like a great deal of fun, and while it’s not the open-world title we’re all secretly waiting for, it might be enough to sink our teeth into while we wait for more news about the upcoming game, as well as the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is due out in theaters this August.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world in the sewers of New York City, four Turtle brothers, who spent their lives learning ninjitsu, set out to the surface to be accepted as normal teenagers when their new friend April O’Neil, helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate and an army of mutants.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

Are you happy that there are plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects coming up? Let us know in the comments down below!