Guest Captures the Moment Child Regretted Breaking Disneyland’s Rules

A little girl in a red dress grins on the Matterhorn.

Credit: Disney

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have rules that every Guest is expected to follow. As societal norms change and technology advances, these rules are changed to better suit Guests’ safety.

Of course, Disney Cast Members can’t be everywhere at once. Rules are stretched and broken, and other Guests wonder if they should step in. Some have been rewarded for doing so, while other confrontations have ended in brawls.

guest with pluto california adventure
Credit: Disneyland Resort

Last week, one parent shared a photo of their young child who learned to follow Disneyland’s rules the hard way! From Reddit user u/Delex31:

Reminder to not let your kids sit on the rope line at Matterhorn! (He was unhurt!)

Reminder to not let your kids sit on the rope line at Matterhorn! (He was unhurt!) from Disneyland

Disney Cast Members often remind Guests not to sit or lean on unstable queue ropes, but only some Guests listen. After all, you never think you’ll be the one injured, right?

This little Guest would say otherwise! Thankfully, he was uninjured and got a fantastic photo from the incident.

Two Guests checking Disneyland App in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The photo garnered hundreds of votes of support and even a few “awards.” Commenters shared stories of Guests who weren’t as lucky.

“Saw a kid smash his head from doing this in line at Toy Story Mania. Blood everywhere,” u/bbxjai9 recalled. “I’ll never forget the sound his head made when it hit the pavement. Poor kid.”

Guests wearing face masks at disneyland resort
Credit: Disney

“As a youngster in ’64 or ’65 (can’t remember which year I was 4 or 5) I stuck my head thru the metal fence around the Matterhorn,” wrote u/bbrown5241. “Took 2 large guys (non cast members) to get me out. Still remember the headache to this day. Kids are stupid 🤣🤣.”

Always keep your children off the ropes when visiting Disney Parks and follow all Disney Cast Member instructions.

