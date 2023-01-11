Disney World Could Soon Completely Ban Popular Guest Activity

Walt Disney World Resort could soon be banning a popular activity that has become a regular occurrence among Disney Park Guests.

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the area is home to four popular theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In addition, there are two water parks in Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (which is currently under refurbishment) that Disney World Guests can enjoy.

When visiting a Disney Park, it should come as no surprise that Guests want to capture every single moment that they possibly can.

With the rapid increase in technology, Guests both young and old are walking around Walt Disney World Resort with smartphones and devices, hoping to capture and record everything that they experience while on vacation. In addition, there has been an increase in Vloggers, who fill the Parks daily, looking to show new aspects of Disney World and much more.

However, because of Vloggers and many other Guests, there have been instances where Guests are becoming increasingly inconvenienced.

“Folks I rode with this week didn’t seem to care enough to not ruin the experience of their fellow riders,” one Guest said on social media. “For example, I’m ending a 4-day trip to WDW tomorrow, and my last ride on Pirates was a complete disaster b/c guy in front row was videoing the whole thing with a large phone held up and with his screen on bright, lady behind me was shooting flash photos, and a family member of hers behind her was videoing with a light on most of the time. Disrespectful. Phone guy was getting good results due to phone computational photography’s miracle work. But none of us needed to see his glowing rectangle in our field of view. It was much worse this trip.”

Many other Disney World Guests said they had experienced the same thing while riding.

Tokyo Disneyland announced a ban on Vlogging last year, and Disney World has become increasingly more restrictive on certain rides in which Guests can have their phone out. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train are just a few examples of this.

Disney’s competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, has already issued a ban on having phones out while on attraction, even the gentlest of attractions like E.T. Adventure.

As vlogging and Guests recording rides becomes even more prominent, there is a feeling that Disney World will have to do something. Will the answer be to completely ban filming on rides altogether? It certainly seems that this is a likely scenario.

Do you think Disney World should ban recording on rides? Let us know in the comments!