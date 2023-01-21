‘Avengers’ Project No Longer In Development

“Marvel’s Avengers” isn’t going anywhere after 2023, and that’s awful for Marvel.

With the MCU growing and expanding, the fanbase for the franchise will gain new fans everyday. It’s smart for the MCU to continue creating projects for everyone but to add representation to help increase the number of fans and viewership of their movies and shows.

One way Marvel was trying to continue engagement with fans was with video games. Insomniac was releasing single-player adventures for Spider-Man due to Sony, but Marvel was making games such as “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Midnight Sons,” etc. These games were different ways to help fans interact with the Marvel Universe, but Avengers was the only live-service video game.

A live-service video game for Marvel is very important because it’s a game that is constantly being added to and supports players who want to invest a lot of time into it. Most of the time, they are multiplayer games such as “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty,” etc., but “Avengers” had Multiplayer elements yet served more as a story game. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had a rough start as the population for the game plummeted, and the studio never managed to regain its momentum.

Avengers did have a lot of different super heroes with Ms. Marvel, Iron Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Thor making it into the game. Other heroes were added as well, such as Kate Bishop, but fans weren’t in love with how the studio handled the gameplay side of the game, even if the characters were cool.

Now, it seems that the video game has finally reached the end of the era, with the studio confirming that the game won’t be getting more support after September 2023:

'After two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, following Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel's Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023. Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, both single- and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available. See below for more information.'

With support entirely done by September, fans should notice that their final update is in March, which means that the development cycle for the game is over, as their final update will add some new adventures but won’t be a huge alteration for the game.

Star Wars has gone the past few years without a live-action service game, and the problem is that fans do want one, but they want a game that will be fun and worth the investment. Star Wars finally got there with EA’s “Star Wars: Battlefront 2,” but “Avengers” failed to redeem themselves and will probably leave the game in a sad state, leaving fans with little to no hope of another live-service Marvel game coming anytime soon.

Do you think Marvel needs a live-service video game? Let us know what you think!