Viral Video Shows White Woman Making EPCOT Cultural Performance “About Herself”

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
A white woman dances with a tie dye scarf as two musicians play in EPCOT China.

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Every Disney Park at Walt Disney World Resort celebrates the festive season in unique ways, but none do it like EPCOT!

Home to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, all the countries around the World Showcase offer seasonal eats, performances, and cultural demonstrations. Perhaps the most famous is The Candlelight Processional, one of Walt Disney’s favorite traditions at Disneyland Park that was later brought to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

family celebrating EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

While Guests line up for hours to see celebrity narrators and the Voices of Liberty in EPCOT’s American Adventure, other performances are more casual. One of those daily performances is in EPCOT’s China Pavilion!

Talented musicians play holiday favorites on traditional instruments and, at certain performances, dance with Dragon puppets used during Chinese New Year celebrations.

China pavilion at Epcot
Credit: Disney

At one of these recent performances, bystanders were shocked when another Guest began to dance dramatically along to “Jingle Bells.” @jonathan_villafane shared a video of the dancer on TikTok:

“When white women visit China,” the Guest joked in the video’s caption. He also referred to the woman as a “Disney Adult.

Unexpectedly, the video received over 600,000 views, 100,000 likes, and over one thousand comments. Most suggested the woman was wrong for making another culture’s performance about herself.

family celebrating Disney Festival of Holidays
Credit: Disneyland Resort/Disney California Adventure 

“It’s the fact that they’re already performing, and she felt the need to put the focus on herself, but she’ll just say ‘I was just so in the moment,’” reads the most popular comment from @dothehappything.

“Girlie just saw shen yun and decided it was her time to shine,” @deadlyprincessj joked.

EPCOT festival of the holidays candlelight processional
Credit: Disney

“She couldnta done that in germany or something 😭,” @chummygumby wrote.

Do you think it was right for this Guest to dance with the performers? Let us know in the comments. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

