VIDEO: ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Drops – Huge Things In Store!

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer just dropped, and it’s mind-bending!

Since the success of the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), fans have been clamoring for a sequel, especially with the tease of the return of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) at the end. It’s been five long years, but we finally have a trailer! Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) returns in a trailer that’s packed with enough thrills and Spider-Folk to get any Marvel fan excited!

Into the Spider-Verse was a pioneer in the cinematic world of Multiversal superhero films and introduced the concept masterfully. With nods and homages to the Spider-Men and Women that came before, Spider-Verse followed a young Miles Morales (Moore) as he traced his own origin story, with the help of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Steinfeld) as well as a few other off the wall characters, masterfully played by John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Kimiko Glenn.

With the destruction of the Multiverse Collider at the end of the first film, the barriers between Multiverses would have been closed, were it not for that end sequence in which the voice of Gwen (Steinfeld) can be heard coming from the other end of a portal over Miles (Moore). With the new trailer, it looks like that was only the beginning! Take a look below!

This is a huge trailer with a lot to process, so we’ll only hit on some key details and reveals! First up is the premise introduced right at the start, with Miles (Moore) mother, Rio (Lauren Veléz), giving an older version of the hero a charge to look out for her little boy.

Miles (Moore) then follows Gwen (Steinfeld) into the Multiverse, in which we see dozens upon dozens of Spider-People, paying homage to Spider-People from across Marvel Comics, animation, films and more! There are a ton of easter eggs here, including a nod to the PlayStation Spider-Man, and even what looks like a Spider-Thanos!

Also revealed in this trailer is Issa Rae’s new character, Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, who is a fresh new take on the Marvel Comic’s character and looks to be an epic new addition to the team in this new film.

We also get a surprising glimpse at Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, who, along with many of the other Spider-People in this Multiversal junction, attack Miles (Moore). Spider-Man 2099 (Isaac) goes further, however exclaiming, “Who do you think you are…really?”.

Suspiciously absent from this deluge of Spider-Verse imagery, however is the purported villain of the film, Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a villain with the power to create portals throughout the Multiverse. He has been teased in promotional images but is nowhere to be seen in this first teaser trailer.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes to theaters June 2, 2023, and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot. This animated film sequel will follow Miles (Moore) as he journeys into the Multiverse, and has to deal with not only variants of Spider-Man, but with the perils of the Multiverse itself.

