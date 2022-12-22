Universal Plans New Attraction With Unique Seats

in Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are two of the most popular places to visit in the U.S.

Universal Orlando has grown into three different theme parks– Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park— with another on the way in Epic Universe.

Universal is planning some major construction projects for the future, including a brand-new Minions ride that will open in the place where Shrek 4-D once resided. In addition, the Woodpecker KidZone at Universal Studios Florida will be closing permanently in January to make way for some new, exciting experiences featuring animated characters.

Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster
Of course, the biggest construction project is Epic Universe– which is set to open in 2025– but there’s still much more in the plans.

Universal Parks & Resorts recently filed a patent for new rear-entry technology.

“Each seat includes a pad (e.g., front restraint) that engages a front of a seated passenger. Each seat also includes a back restraint that remains in a lowered position (e.g., adjacent to the platform) while the passenger loads the seat and then raises against the passenger’s back once the passenger is seated,” the patent says.

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, new immersive attraction at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood
The technology, according to reports from the Orlando Sentinel, “provides the passenger more mobility and a greater degree of freedom to interact with the ride environment. Images with the patent show how various rows of riders — on motorcycle-like seats with the rear rows elevated slightly — appear to showcase greater views on rides.”

It’s unclear at this point what the technology might be used for.

poster for the new minons villain-con attraction at universal orlando resort
In addition to Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe is rumored to house a Classic Monsters land, a Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and a How to Train Your Dragon land. Most likely, this patent is for an expansion to the theme park that will come after its opening a couple of years from now, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

