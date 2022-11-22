‘Shrek’ Ride Could Be Returning to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is an iconic theme park area that draws millions of visitors each year.

Universal has two different theme parks. One Universal Park is Universal Studios Florida, where you can enjoy Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, and many other attractions.

Next door, Universal’s Island of Adventure includes The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and many other epic rides.

However, if you’re wanting to enjoy some of the beloved kids attractions in Universal Studios Florida, you’re going to have to visit Universal Orlando soon. The Woody Woodpecker KidZone will be closed permanently– which includes Curious George Goes to Town, Fievel’s Playland, the Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster, Shrek and Donkey Meet and Greet, and DreamWorks Destination– and fans are wondering what might be taking over the area.

Would it be too far-fetched to believe that Shrek could be making a return after all?

A Universal Fan commented on the revamp of the Woody Woodpecker KidZone:

“One of the rumors I’ve been seeing float around is that Fieviel and Curious George would be demo’d completely, likely to hold a new playland and possibly a dark ride later on as a phase 2 expansion. The DreamWorks Destination/Barney Theater would stay but with a significant facelift for a specific show, and Nuthouse Coaster would be rethemed. Rumors also point to at least 3 DreamWorks IPs being used, 2 of which replacing the old play areas, and the last likely being the IP attached to the Nuthouse retheme (as far as I know the main contenders for the land is Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda). The rumor also suggests interactive elements in the area.”

Several fans have speculated that Trolls, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda could be the primary candidates to replace the Woody Woodpecker KidZone.

Universal shared this statement on social media:

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (The last day of operation will be January 15, 2023). The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants- including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends- and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy. Stay tuned- more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead. For the latest updates about the destination, visit .” https://twitter.com/UniversalORL/status/1587604021761671170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1587604021761671170%7Ctwgr%5Eb353bfb88e0f80c49533a93f8115f5ee1d2c3168%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Finsidethemagic.net%2F2022%2F11%2Funiversal-closing-attractions-permanently-ld1%2F

What do you think will be placed in Woody Woodpecker KidZone?