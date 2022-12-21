Parent Films as Child Injured on Disney Park Attraction

This month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. A closing date for the Disneyland Resort version of the water ride is expected to be announced soon.

As fans prepare to say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride, many are sharing their favorite memories of the attraction online.

On TikTok, Kyle Philippi (@kylephilippi) shared a video of his daughter riding Splash Mountain for the first time. He said he asked her if she wanted to go on the “bunny ride” but neglected to mention the drop:

As the log approached Splash Mountain’s biggest hill, the Guest pointed out Cinderella Castle in the distance to distract his daughter. Needless to say, she wasn’t expecting the drop. Her head fell forward, and she smacked her mouth on the handrail.

At first, the little girl panics, thinking she lost a tooth. But the father assured viewers that she was okay – she started laughing as soon as she realized she wasn’t hurt. “Her face is fine,” he wrote.

Splash Mountain may disappear, but this is a priceless memory that this family will never forget!

More on Splash Mountain

Despite petitions and Twitter campaigns, Splash Mountain will close next year to make way for Princess Tiana. Inside the Magic will continue to report updates about the retheme and the water ride’s closure at Disneyland Park. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!