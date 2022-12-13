Disney Legend Fears Getting Kicked Off Stage For Splash Mountain Comments

Disney Legend Josh Gad recently narrated the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays for the first time.

Best known for his roles as adorable snowman Olaf from Frozen (2013) and LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017), Gad was spotted riding Splash Mountain during his free time before he took over as Guest Narrator. Apparently, the star took inspiration from the Magic Kingdom ride, due to close in January for its transformation to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

In a video shared by TikTok user @disneydude_71, Gad joked that he wanted to be like one of the chicken animatronics on Splash Mountain:

“I want to be like one of those chickens on Splash Mountain,” Gad said, frantically waving his arms. “Or hens, or whatever they are. They’re all going to be frogs soon; it doesn’t matter.”

The crowd roared with laughter as Gad tried to regain composure and continue with the script. “Shh, I’m going to get dragged off this stage,” he giggled. It seems Disney Cast Members didn’t mind the joke as Gad continued with his scheduled Candlelight Processional performances.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!